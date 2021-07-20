Gwen Stefani Feeling ‘Total Honeymoon Vibes’ After Marrying Blake Shelton: ‘I Feel So Lucky’

Gwen Stefani called the day she married Blake Shelton ‘one of the greatest moments’ of her ‘life,’ in a new podcast interview.

Gwen Stefani, 51, couldn’t help but gush over her new husband Blake Shelton, 45, and their wedding day, in a new interview! The No Doubt crooner admitted she’s been embracing feeling “total honeymoon vibes right now” just weeks after marrying the country singer at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, and described the moment they said, “I do” as one of the best moments of her life. “It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously,” she said on the July 20 episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast, which can be heard HERE.

“It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be,” she continued before explaining she couldn’t be happier. “I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don’t know the future and you don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace.”

“Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life,” she added with a laugh.

Gwen also gushed over the kind of man Blake is. “That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he’s with, what he’s doing,” she explained. “I look at him sleeping, and he’s the same guy. And he’s very real and consistent and genuine. It’s what is so attractive and why people love him so much.”

Gwen and Blake exchanged vows at their private wedding while surrounded by family and close friends. Gwen’s sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, were also in attendance, and Kingston and Zuma actually reportedly signed as witnesses to the big event. Longtime friend and The Voice host Carson Daly officiated at the ceremony.

As far as what’s next for the newlyweds, it seems expanding their family is one of their main focuses. “Gwen and Blake are exploring all options to have a baby. They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this,” a source recently EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together.”