See Pic

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Green Bikini In Mirror Selfie After Showing Support For BF Devin Booker — Photo

kendall jenner
MEGA
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner takes a dip in the pool in the hot sun as she relaxes pool side with Fai Khadra at her luxury hotel in Miami. The model showed off her toned body as she got ready to go into the refreshing water as Fai sat in a sunlounger next to her as they enjoyed some time chatting. Pictured: kendall jenner Ref: SPL5133527 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

After supporting BF Devin Booker at a basketball game, Kendall Jenner traded in her Phoenix Suns bomber jacket for a teeny tiny green bikini.

Kendall Jenner is summer ready. The model, 25, shared a bathroom selfie in a teeny tiny green bikini from Gonza, a swimwear brand founded by her friends Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, on Sunday, July 18. The sage green two-piece leaves little to the imagination, featuring a criss-cross tie on the bikini top and high-rise thong for the bottom piece.

The seductive selfie comes after Kendall cheered on her NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker at a basketball game over the weekend. The model shared some selfies in an oversized Phoenix Suns bomber jacket on Saturday ahead of the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona. While her beau’s team ultimately lost in the fifth game of the seven-game series, Kendall still cheered on her partner. An eyewitness told E! News over the weekend that Kendall was “really engaged in the game.”

“She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored,” the source told the outlet. “It was so cute! She had her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter!” The source later added, “When the game started getting close she was pacing a little!” The model’s love of basketball is well-documented: during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special last month, Kendall slammed the notion that she only dated basketball players and expressed her “genuine” love of the sport.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” Kendall told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.” Kendall and Devin have been linked since April 2020, but Kendall didn’t confirm the romance until the KUWTK reunion. “He’s my boyfriend,” she told Andy. Kendall also explained why the two have been keeping their relationship relatively low key.

Related Gallery

KarJenners Wearing Bikinis: Photos Of Kendall & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

“I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly,” she explained. “It was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that].” Kendall continued, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter; it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”