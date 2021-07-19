Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Green Bikini In Mirror Selfie After Showing Support For BF Devin Booker — Photo

After supporting BF Devin Booker at a basketball game, Kendall Jenner traded in her Phoenix Suns bomber jacket for a teeny tiny green bikini.

Kendall Jenner is summer ready. The model, 25, shared a bathroom selfie in a teeny tiny green bikini from Gonza, a swimwear brand founded by her friends Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, on Sunday, July 18. The sage green two-piece leaves little to the imagination, featuring a criss-cross tie on the bikini top and high-rise thong for the bottom piece.

The seductive selfie comes after Kendall cheered on her NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker at a basketball game over the weekend. The model shared some selfies in an oversized Phoenix Suns bomber jacket on Saturday ahead of the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona. While her beau’s team ultimately lost in the fifth game of the seven-game series, Kendall still cheered on her partner. An eyewitness told E! News over the weekend that Kendall was “really engaged in the game.”

“She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored,” the source told the outlet. “It was so cute! She had her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter!” The source later added, “When the game started getting close she was pacing a little!” The model’s love of basketball is well-documented: during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special last month, Kendall slammed the notion that she only dated basketball players and expressed her “genuine” love of the sport.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” Kendall told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.” Kendall and Devin have been linked since April 2020, but Kendall didn’t confirm the romance until the KUWTK reunion. “He’s my boyfriend,” she told Andy. Kendall also explained why the two have been keeping their relationship relatively low key.

“I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly,” she explained. “It was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that].” Kendall continued, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter; it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”