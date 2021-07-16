Patrick Mahomes & Fiancée Brittany Matthews Share Passionate Kiss In Sweet New PDA Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared a post-meal smooch! See the pic.

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews prefer to finish their meals with a kiss. The former soccer player, 25, shared a new Instagram post with her NFL player beau, 25, on Instagram on Thursday, July 15. The new parents are all smiles in the first slide — and share a passionate kiss in the next. Brittany captioned the post: “Mine,” with a pink heart emoji.

The two were also joined by Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes, who shared a snapshot with his sibling and soon-to-be sister-in-law on his Instagram a few days ago. The social media star, 21, simply captioned the post, “Hiiii how are ya?”

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sterling Skye, in February. Brittany announced her daughter’s arrival with an Instagram photo of a close-up of Sterling’s little hands; in the pic, the new mom wore a necklace with the name “Sterling,” confirming the baby’s moniker. Following the arrival of their bundle of joy, Brittany and Patrick also celebrated a major milestone: their 9th anniversary. Brittany commemorated the occasion with an Instagram photo of the two and wrote: “9 Years with my Favorite Human” and “I Love You Lots!!”

The high school sweethearts have been engaged since September 2020. In March, Brittany hinted that the big day would be approaching soon, but did not divulge much information except that it would be sometime in 2022. There’s a good chance the date may be sometime in March. Per TMZ, the couple recently gifted their wedding party some very luxurious items, including a Cartier bracelet and Rolex watch. Jackson chronicled the gifts on social media — and seemingly confirmed a March date.

Along with the Rolex and other goods, the gift box came with a note that read: “The time has come to help me with the task… be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask! Drink up and let me remind in March, set your Rolex to island time!” Could an island wedding in March 2022 be on the horizon? That would certainly be something to smooch about.