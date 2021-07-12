Exclusive

Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Stands Behind’ Sister Britney Spears As Conservatorship Battle Continues

Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 50th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA
Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Briann Aldridge, Jayden James Federline Britney Spears family out and about, Los Angeles, America - 02 May 2015 Britney Spears's family watching her boys soccer game in Canoga Park
Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 50th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA
Jamie Lynn Spears poses at the 26th Annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game at First Tennessee Park on in Nashville, Tenn 26th Annual City of Hope's Celebrity Softball Game, Nashville, USA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

Jamie Lynn Spears ‘wants the best’ for her sister Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle and has been supporting the popstar.

Britney Spears‘, 39, younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears30, feels like she’s been supporting the “Toxic” singer, during Britney’s continued legal battle over her conservatorship. Even though she’s taken some heat amid the conservatorship drama, Jamie Lynn has her sister’s back. “Jamie Lynn feels she stands behind Britney like crazy,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants the best for her and does believe she needs more rights. Her sister has literally no say. She gets a bad rap that she’s not fighting for her but that’s ridiculous. There’s a lot of things going on that people don’t understand.”

After Britney testified against her father Jamie Spears and the “abusive” conditions of her conservatorship on June 23, many fans looked to Jamie Lynn for her reaction. The former Nickelodeon star broke her silence with a video posted to her Instagram Stories on June 28. “I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” she said, when explaining why it took her so long to address her sister’s conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn feels like Britney deserves ‘more rights’ according to a source close to the family. (Shutterstock)

In the June 28 video, Jamie Lynn assured fans that even though she hadn’t been publicly vocal about Britney’s conservatorship, she was still supportive of her sister. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you, I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said. “My sister knows I love and support her.”

Related Gallery

Britney Spears Over The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation

Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999

Besides offering support to her sister, the Zoey 101 alum also publicly responded to a July 3 New Yorker piece that alleged that she’d been on Britney’s payroll. Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram to assure fans that she doesn’t rely on her sister for money. Jamie shared a headline summarizing the article and wrote, “Facts… now leave my broke-a** alone.”

Jamie Lynn isn’t the only family member who has had Britney’s back in the conservatorship battle. Britney’s mom, Lynn Spears, said that the popstar should be able to hire her own lawyer. Britney reportedly sought help from high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, after her court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham filed paperwork to resign in early July.