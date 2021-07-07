See Message

Jamie Lynn Spears Jokes About Being ‘Broke’ & Confirms She’s Not On Britney’s Payroll

Jamie Lynn Spears set the record straight: the ‘Zoey 101’ alum confirmed she isn’t dependent on her older sister Britney for finances.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, wants fans to know she’s not dependent on her sister Britney Spears, 39, for money. The former Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram story to respond to a headline summarizing Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino‘s recent report in the New Yorker that alleged Jamie Lynn, along with older brother Bryan Spears, mom Lynne Spears, and her dad (and conservator of Britney’s estate) Jamie Spears have been supported by the pop star.

“Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her,” a quote in the story read. Posting a screenshot of a related headline on Tuesday, July 6, Jamie Lynn hilariously wrote “Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone.”

This marks the second time in a recent weeks that the Zoey 101 alum has spoken out publicly about her sister’s on-going conservatorship. During Britney’s bombshell 23 minute testimony, the “Toxic” singer made a number of allegations against her family — saying that she wished to “sue” them and that they “should go to jail.” At one point, she even compared her father Jamie to a “sex trafficker” and said her family “did nothing.” Notably, Britney used the term “family” loosely — but Jamie Lynn still responded publicly to the claim.

“I’m not my family. I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself,” she explained via social media on July 2, adding that she’s “so proud” of Britney for speaking out and requesting a new lawyer instead of Sam Ingham. Ingham stepped down from the position on July 6. “I’m so proud of [Britney] for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all,” she also said.

She then added a message to fans over backlash aimed at her after Britney’s testimony, which was aimed at removing Jamie as her conservator. “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” Jamie Lynn said. Notably, Britney has been petitioning to remove Jamie from the role of her conservator since Nov. 2020. At the time, a financial institution — Bessemer Trust — was brought on to co-manage Britney’s estate with Jamie. Jodi Montgomery remains the conservator of Britney’s person.