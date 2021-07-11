Rihanna Rocks Black Bra & Blazer On Dinner Date With BF A$AP Rocky After Photoshoot — See Pics

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the most stylish couple around! The duo hit the town for dinner after a sexy photoshoot earlier that day.

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 32, enjoyed some alone time after a day on set. The hip-hop power couple were spotted heading to dinner in the Big Apple on Saturday, July 10 after a photoshoot earlier that same day. Rihanna looked drop dead gorgeous in a sheer black bra — likely from her own Savage X Fenty lingerie label — underneath a pinstripe blazer for the romantic dinner date.

She paired the perfectly tailored jacket with a matching, cropped pant and a gold pair of pointy, sling-back pumps. Always on trend, Rihanna accessorized with a gold coin necklace and ’80s inspired snake chain (just like Jennifer Lopez was in Los Angeles), opting to keep her hair styled in a short, chic bob. The Fenty Beauty CEO finished her look with a pop of red lipstick and a bold, black eyeliner.

A$AP went totally opposite of his girlfriend with a colorful ensemble. The “Fashion Killa” rapper opted for a military green sweater vest adorned with orange stripes on the bottom and purple details, along with a pair of loose fitting neon orange trousers. He completed his look with an interesting pair of black boots with patent-leather turquoise paneling, as well as diamond stud earrings and a silver bracelet. At one point, A$AP appeared to take a puff out of his e-cigarette.

The pair were surrounded by security as they stepped out to the eatery after an hours-long photoshoot. Rihanna sizzled in multiple looks on-set for the unknown project, including an ultra-sexy brown leather bustier, shearling jacket and straight leg pant. She was all-smiles as she held hands with the Manhattan based rapper on-set, looking so in love! The “Problems” rapper was also dressed for the shoot in an all-black quilted look, consisting of pants and a button down bomber, as well a belt with gold details.

Back in January, sources spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Barbadian singer wanted A$AP to be her “final” relationship. “Rihanna falls in love fast with who she dates as she really wants her current boyfriend to be her final boyfriend,” they revealed. “She only has vibes for who she is dating and no one can ever break that but the person she is dating and as of right now her relationship with A$AP is solid.”