Watch

Britney Spears Busts A Move In Hot Pink Catsuit As She Questions If She’s A ‘Bad Kitty’ Or ‘Bad Bunny’

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new video of herself dancing and ‘messing around’ while giving a fierce look to the camera.

Britney Spears, 39, is showing off dance moves once again in her latest social media video. The singer flaunted her fit figure in a hot pink catsuit that included spaghetti straps as she busted various moves while giving a confident facial expression to the camera. She accessorized with a black choker style necklace and had her long blonde locks down and parted to one side as she also wore black heels.

“Messing around today 😈… but not sure … bad bunny 🐰??? Or bad kitty 🐱???” she asked her followers in the caption of the Instagram clip, which played a version of “The Pink Panther Theme.” It didn’t take them long to answer and most of them shared nothing but love. “We love you!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “Get it girl!”

Britney’s latest video comes one day after she made headlines for posting a message that told her haters to “kiss my a**.” The message was posted after people were questioning whether a photo showing a back, which was posted a few days prior to that, was actually her since her neck tattoo wasn’t there. “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘🍑 !!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the post. 

Britney Spears
Britney Spears during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Britney Spears In Bikinis: See Photos Of The Pop Star Rocking Sexy Swimsuits

Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005

When Britney’s not getting attention for her social media posts, she’s doing so with her conservatorship case. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner pleaded her case in front of a judge on June 23 when requesting to be freed from her 13-year conservatorship. After audio of her statement was recorded and released, many people expressed sadness and shock over her claims that the arrangement was “abusive.” At one point, she even compared her father Jamie Spears, who is currently co-conservator, to “a sex trafficker.”

Although the judge eventually denied Britney’s request to end the conservatorship and/or have her father removed, her fans have been fearlessly expressing their opinions all over the internet and beyond with the “Free Britney” movement they’ve created. Britney’s mother, Lynne, 66, also filed court documents on July 6 to ask a judge to allow her daughter to hire her own attorney while explaining she is “able to care for her person” and has been able to “for the past many years.”

Another hearing for Britney’s conservatorship case is reportedly set for July 14.