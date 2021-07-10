Britney Spears Busts A Move In Hot Pink Catsuit As She Questions If She’s A ‘Bad Kitty’ Or ‘Bad Bunny’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new video of herself dancing and ‘messing around’ while giving a fierce look to the camera.

Britney Spears, 39, is showing off dance moves once again in her latest social media video. The singer flaunted her fit figure in a hot pink catsuit that included spaghetti straps as she busted various moves while giving a confident facial expression to the camera. She accessorized with a black choker style necklace and had her long blonde locks down and parted to one side as she also wore black heels.

“Messing around today 😈… but not sure … bad bunny 🐰??? Or bad kitty 🐱???” she asked her followers in the caption of the Instagram clip, which played a version of “The Pink Panther Theme.” It didn’t take them long to answer and most of them shared nothing but love. “We love you!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “Get it girl!”

Britney’s latest video comes one day after she made headlines for posting a message that told her haters to “kiss my a**.” The message was posted after people were questioning whether a photo showing a back, which was posted a few days prior to that, was actually her since her neck tattoo wasn’t there. “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘🍑 !!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

When Britney’s not getting attention for her social media posts, she’s doing so with her conservatorship case. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner pleaded her case in front of a judge on June 23 when requesting to be freed from her 13-year conservatorship. After audio of her statement was recorded and released, many people expressed sadness and shock over her claims that the arrangement was “abusive.” At one point, she even compared her father Jamie Spears, who is currently co-conservator, to “a sex trafficker.”

Although the judge eventually denied Britney’s request to end the conservatorship and/or have her father removed, her fans have been fearlessly expressing their opinions all over the internet and beyond with the “Free Britney” movement they’ve created. Britney’s mother, Lynne, 66, also filed court documents on July 6 to ask a judge to allow her daughter to hire her own attorney while explaining she is “able to care for her person” and has been able to “for the past many years.”

Another hearing for Britney’s conservatorship case is reportedly set for July 14.