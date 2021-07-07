Britney Spears Sent Jodi Montgomery A Text Asking Her To Stay On As Conservator – Court Docs

New court documents reveal that Britney Spears pleaded with Jodi Montgomery to stay on as her co-conservator, following the singer’s testimony.

New court documents discussing Jodi Montgomery‘s role as Britney Spears’ conservator reveal that the “Toxic” singer had texted Jodi, begging her not to resign as her conservator, following her heartbreaking testimony in court on June 23. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, include the text messages the singer sent Jodi, and as you can see below, Britney said, “I need [you] to stay as my co conservator of person. I’m asking [you] for [your] assistance in getting a new attorney. Thank [you] for [your] help.”

As hearings for Britney’s conservatorship have continued, Jodi and her role as a co-conservator have drawn much attention. The fiduciary firm principal has received “hardcore death threats” for her role as a co-conservator, a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife. Still, Jodi doesn’t seem to have plans to step down. “It’s not been making her want to quit, it’s just really sad,” our source said.

The text from Britney to Jodi was a part of an ex parte petition that included allowing payment for security for Jodi to be paid for from Britney’s estate. The petition notes that the court has found the need to ramp up Jodi’s safety precautions. “Security has determined the security risk to be serious enough to recommend that 24/7 physical security be provided to Petitioner on an interim basis in order to protect her from harm,” the document says.

After Britney’s emotional June 23 testimony and a judge’s subsequent decision to deny her request to have her father Jamie Spears removed as one of her conservators, a number of people and companies involved with the singer and the conservatorship have resigned. Britney’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph announced that he was stepping down from his role in Britney’s career on July 6. Sam Ingham, who has been Britney’s court-appointed lawyer for the past 13 years, filed paperwork that same day to resign from his position as her lawyer.

Prior to Larry and Sam’s resignations, Bessemer Trust, the wealth management company that had been appointed as a co-conservator, also filed paperwork to withdraw. Despite the shakeups, Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, has been supportive of the pop star. Lynne has filed paperwork asking for the singer to be able to hire her own lawyer.