Britney Spears Tells Her ‘Haters’ To ‘Kiss’ Her Behind After ‘Talking Behind’ Her ‘Back’

Britney Spears is clearing the air about that bathtub photo! See what she had to say.

Britney Spears has a pointed message for her haters: “kiss my ass.” The pop star, 39, took to Instagram on July 8 to confirm that a photo she posted a few days prior was, in fact, her amidst ongoing fan theories that the star isn’t always behind her social media posts. The photo in question featured the backside of Britney in a bathtub, but various fans noted the absence of her neck tattoo. Britney cleared the air on Thursday, explaining that she edited out the tattoo.

The “Toxic” singer shared a photo on IG with text that read: “While you’re talking behind my back, feel free to bend down and kiss my ass.” She then wrote in the caption, “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean,” adding shrug emojis. “and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters,” she said, completing the message with a kiss and peach emoji.

Britney shared the backside photo (below) yesterday — her face not visible.

Last month, Brit showed off the neck tattoo in question in a separate post that spotlighted her bikini tan. She shared a photo of her backside on June 11, rocking a neon hot pink and some white boots. The pop star drew attention to the neck tattoo, writing, “Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards.” She continued, “It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing,” adding, “It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it.”

The pointed message comes after a contentious last few months for the singer. In June, Britney addressed the court for the first time and pleaded to be freed from her 13-year long conservatorship, calling the legal arrangement “abusive” and detailing harrowing testimonials about how it has stripped her of her most basic autonomy. She called for the removal of her estranged father Jamie as co-conservator as her estate, comparing him to a “sex trafficker.” He still remains on, splitting the duties with Brit’s manager Jodi Montgomery and financial firm Bessemer Trust. (The firm has since filed to resign from the conservatorship, citing Britney’s latest court testimonial.)

On July 6, Britney’s mother Lynne filed court documents to ask a judge to allow her daughter to hire her own attorney, explaining in the documents obtained by HollywoodLife that Britney is “able to care for her person” and has been capable of it “for the past many years.” According to NPR, the next conservatorship court date is scheduled for July 14, focusing on Bessemer Trust’s request to withdraw from the conservatorship.