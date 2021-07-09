Sharon Stone, 63, Responds To RMR Dating Speculation In New Video: Watch

Sharon Stone had a very LOL response when asked about RMR dating rumors. Watch the clip.

Sharon Stone has responded to those RMR dating rumors. The actress, 63, provided a resounding, laugh-filled “no” when asked by a photographer if it were true that she and the rapper, 25, were dating. Sharon and her son Roan, 21, were approached while en route to their car in Beverly Hills on Thursday, July 8. When asked about the romance rumors, the mother-son duo burst into laughter. Watch the hilarious clip HERE!

“No,” Sharon responded, while son Roan interjected and said, “You couldn’t have asked a funnier question, I think.” Amid all of the laugh-filled hoopla about tabloid fodder, a separate photographer fell over — and the Basic Instinct star and her son graciously offered a helping hand.

Sharon and RMR, real name unknown, sparked dating rumors last month after the duo were spotted at a club in Los Angeles together. A source told Page Six that Sharon was in the midst of a “hot girl summer” and the two danced to hip hop music together. “She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” the source told the outlet. “They were canoodling and popping bottles.”

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out,” the source added. “They’re having a great time together. They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship.” As Sharon and Roan’s laugh-filled response has indicated, it appears to be just that — a friendship.

Sharon was previously married to journalist Phil Bronstein, divorcing in 2004 after six years together. She is also mom to Quinn, 15, and Laird, 16. As for whether dating is on the horizon for Golden Globe-winner, Sharon revealed that she was on dating app Bumble back in 2019 when she tweeted at the app and asked to be unblocked. “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account,” she tweeted at the time. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

A few months later, Sharon confirmed she was eventually unblocked, proclaiming she was “open for business” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February 2020. “It’s open now. I’m open for business!” she said, adding, “It’s going OK. I’m actually having a nice time. I’ve met a couple of nice people and I’ve actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that.” Sharon added of her ideal partner: “I’m looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship like anybody else.”