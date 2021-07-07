RMR: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper, 25, Reportedly Dating Sharon Stone, 63

RMR is in the spotlight after it was reported he’s been ‘hanging out’ with Sharon Stone. Here are five things you should know about the rapper who may be dating the popular actress.

Sharon Stone, 63, reportedly has a new special man in her life and it’s none other than rapper/singer RMR! The actress and the talented 25-year-old musician have “been on a number of dates,” according to Page Six, and were even reportedly spotted dancing and “canoodling” at Delilah and The Highlight Room in Los Angeles. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there,” a source told the outlet.

So, just who is RMR? Here are five things to know about the man who may be the Basic Instinct star‘s boyfriend.

He often wears a ski mask.

As part of his rap persona, RMR seems to always wear a black ski mask whenever he’s showcasing himself in his career. His social media pics and videos show him under the cut-out knitted cap, which features his rap name in gold-colored letters. He also wears it in music videos.

His career took off after the release of his song “Rascal” in 2020.

The catchy tune went viral on YouTube due to its content that Feb. and it led to a record deal with Warner Records and Cmnty Rcrds in Apr. 2020. After releasing the original version of the single “Dealer,” he teamed up with fellow successful rappers Future and Lil Baby for a remix. He went on to release the EP, Drug Dealing is a Lost Art, in June 2020 and in addition to Future and Lil Baby, it features Westside Gunn and Young Thug.

Since then, he’s released another project called 4th Qtr Medley, which features songs and videos of reworking songs by other artists such as Matchbox 20, Drake, and The Goo Goo Dolls. He’s also released new singles that are set to be on his upcoming debut full-length album, Hotel.

He’s from Atlanta, GA.

Although he tends to be a private person when it comes to his background, RMR is originally from A-Town but now reportedly lives in Los Angeles, CA.

His music has been compared to Lil Nas X’s music.

Since he brings together various musical styles like country and hip hop, he sometimes reminds other of the fellow rapper.

He’s inspired by all kinds of genres of music.

In interviews, he’s admitted he’s inspired by any talented artist who can come up with great music. Some of the artists he’s named include Nelly, Michael Jackson, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West.