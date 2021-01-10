Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Is So Cute Learning How To Ski in Big Bear – Watch

Chris Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, took to Instagram to share adorable new posts of her granddaughter, Royalty, bravely taking on the snowy slopes in Big Bear Lake, CA during a beginner ski lesson.

Royalty Brown, 6, proved she can do more than sing and dance when she hit the slopes this weekend! The tot’s grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, shared an awesome pic and some video clips of her spending time in snowy Big Bear Lake, CA on Jan. 9 and although she’s young, her skiing skills are already impressive! In the adorable photo, Chris Brown‘s little lady can be seen sitting in an aqua snowsuit, black gloves, black ski boots, a light blue face mask, and black ski goggles over her head.

“IM DONE!!!!” Joyce enthusiastically captioned the photo.

In the eye-catching clips, which were shared to Joyce’s Instagram story, Royalty cautiously slides down a snowy hill while being helped before she slowly glides down by herself and waves at the camera. She then slides onto her knees and looks like a pro as she seems to enjoy the fun activity. Her precision during the moves was definitely incredible for someone who’s so young and just starting out!

Royalty’s ease at skiing isn’t the only thing that’s wowed social media users. The talented little girl often appears on her parents and grandmother’s accounts and is always showing off her bravery and confidence in some kind of way. Whether it’s singing with an amazing vocal range or busting great moves in a dance sequence, she seems totally comfortable in the spotlight just like her dad!

On Nov. 22, Chris shared a photo of Royalty holding a large snake during a trip to The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, CA. Although some little kids would be too frightened to do such a thing, she was all smiles in the memorable moment and sat there with looking fearless. “I LOVE YOU BOO but u trippin,” the “Forever” crooner captioned the pic along with laughing emojis.

In another similar pic that was posted to Royalty’s own Instagram account, she sat down on the ground as another long snake surrounded her. She even had her hand on top of the reptile while posing for the camera with a happy face.

It’s always nice to see Royalty growing up and enjoying various things in her life! We hope to see a lot more special moments with her in the new year!