Joe Budden Beats Drake & More To Be Named 3rd Greatest Rapper Of All-Time & Fans Are Confused

What do Tupac Shakur, Killer Mike, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem all have in common? They’re all ranked lower than Joe Budden in a viral ‘Greatest Rappers Of All-Time’ list that has some hip-hop fans seeing red.

In the entire pantheon of hip-hop, there are only two rappers greater than Joe Budden, 38. At least, that’s what The Brew Podcast claimed on Aug. 5. “Let’s argue,” the podcast said while tweeting out a list that had JAY-Z as the greatest rapper of all time, his rival Nas as No. 2, and Budden in third. According to this list, Joe Budden is better than Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Snoop Dogg, Bun B, Mase, Rakim, LL Cool J, and both members of Outkast (Andree 300 and Big Boi) — or, the icons of hip-hop that help make it the dominant genre that it is today. The list also claims that Joe Budden is better than rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Pusha T, and T.I. Heck, Kanye West didn’t even make the list.

Joe’s placement had many fans calling foul. “There is a 99.99999% chance that Joe Budden wrote this list,” tweeted IGZ (@igzrap). Other fans were similarly confused by Joe’s ranking. “Can anyone name 5 Joe Budden songs?” “Lmao the idiot who put Joe Budden as 3rd greatest rapper of all time!” “How y’all gon have Joe Budden at 3. Disrespecting the rap game #GD “ “Whoever made this to 50 Rap artists of all time list and put Joe Budden as number 3 deserves to get smacked!!” “Did Joe Budden type this?”

“I ain’t make that list but i ain’t arguing against it lol,” Joe tweeted, probably after he saw his name was trending. He also interacted with someone who was dragging his name. “Put it perspective.. Nas, Jay, Big, yadda Yadda.. all ranked ahead of Joe for eternity.. one is gone. Few still active. Then u have newer wave artists (than the aforementioned) like Pusha T still active and giving bars out..ALSO OLDER than Joe.. Joe drops on lists significantly” one fan tweeted.

I ain’t make that list but i ain’t arguing against it lol 😂 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 5, 2019

“That’s not fair… you know how many more bars I’ve spit than… man nvm,” Joe said, and he had a point. “Don’t do it Mouse. These n—as just a tad bit [ignorant] on this beautiful Monday,” another fan said, prompting Joe to reply. “N—as just be talking.”

Though, legendary radio personality Ebro, 44, chimed in on the whole list controversy. “Joe Budden being someone’s #3 should be allowed. … It is a phenomenal troll & also a great convo,” he tweeted. He’s right – it gave hip-hop fans a reason to talk about the music they love on a beautiful Monday.