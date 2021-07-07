See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks Satin Cherry Mini Dress With Baseball Cap & Stilettos In Sexy New Photos

Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian slips into a floral silk dress by Galliano as she heads to dinner in Rome on Monday night. The reality star was joined by her glam squad as she enjoyed another night out in Rome. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and BFF and KKW Brands executive Tracy Romulus, make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton were seen stopping by the famous Spanish Steps to take photos during a late Wednesday night stroll on their final evening in Rome. Kim who spent some time at Fendi meeting with artistic director Kim Jones this week was seen wearing a white custom Fendi leather skirt and top with her hair snatched up into a high ponytail.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ciao Bella! Kim Kardashian takes a night walk to the Trevi Fountain. Kim and her team took a late-night stroll after dinner to sightsee and take photos at the iconic fountain. Kim was mobbed by fans when they recognized it was her and she happily took socially distanced photos with some of them. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kim Kardashian channeled the early 00’s with a vintage Dior slip dress during her Roman getaway, where she visited the Vatican, the Trevi fountain, Coliseum and other iconic spots!

Kim Kardashian, 40, just set a new summer trend. The KKW Beauty founder stepped out in a super sexy slip dress with a pair of sky high stiletto sandals and a casual baseball hat en route to dinner in Rome on June 29. The olive green hat was an unusual pairing with the sexy ’90s inspired look, which included a vintage cherry print dress from John Galliano‘s 2003 collection from Dior, along Manolo Blahnik shoes. Athleisure is clearly here to stay, even for sexy evening looks!

In the photo, Kim posed inside what appeared to be here hotel room in front of two gorgeous yellow baroque printed drapes. A stacked fruit plate appeared in the window sill behind her as she posed for friend Pierre Snaps, who captured all of the SKIMS’ founders sexy looks in Italy! Her long, black hair, styled by Chris Appleton, cascaded down her left shoulder with a slight curl — a slight change from the pin straight look she opted for the night before!

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian steps out to dinner in Rome on June 29. (BACKGRID)

As always, her glam was on point with her signature nude colored lip and smokey eye, amplifying her gorgeous complexion. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star simply captioned the image with a cherry emoji, adding several of the paparazzi photos from the same night to the multi-photo post.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Outfits: Her Shocking Sheer & Barely There Clothes

Kim Kardashian West Fashion Group International's Night of Stars Gala, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2019
Kim Kardashian West Tiffany Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany jewelry collection launch, Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2018 WEARING RICK OWENS
Kim Kardashian West MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2018 WEARING ATELIER VERSACE SHOES BY MERAH VODIANOVA

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian added Manolo Blahnik sandals and an olive green hat to her look. (BACKGRID)

Kim, who is amid a divorce from ex Kanye West, 44, literally turned Rome into her runway on her week-long getaway. The Armenian beauty looked simply angelic in a long lace white dress with waist cut-outs as she visited Vatican City on June 29 with super model Kate Moss. She added a leather jacket to the Barragan ensemble as she headed into the Sistine Chapel, adding a pair of sandals and vintage inspired shades to complete the look.

She also looked white-hot in a custom white leather Fendi skirt and the one-shoulder wrap top by contemporary label Sweet Talk Swim. Kim switched up her hair-do once again with a high, long Ariana Grande inspired ponytail that was absolute perfection! She posed in the look as she stood in front of the Spanish Steps, hilariously attempting to ride a red-colored scooter — perhaps belonging to the paparazzi — in her sky high heels.