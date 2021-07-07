Kim Kardashian Rocks Satin Cherry Mini Dress With Baseball Cap & Stilettos In Sexy New Photos

Kim Kardashian channeled the early 00’s with a vintage Dior slip dress during her Roman getaway, where she visited the Vatican, the Trevi fountain, Coliseum and other iconic spots!

Kim Kardashian, 40, just set a new summer trend. The KKW Beauty founder stepped out in a super sexy slip dress with a pair of sky high stiletto sandals and a casual baseball hat en route to dinner in Rome on June 29. The olive green hat was an unusual pairing with the sexy ’90s inspired look, which included a vintage cherry print dress from John Galliano‘s 2003 collection from Dior, along Manolo Blahnik shoes. Athleisure is clearly here to stay, even for sexy evening looks!

In the photo, Kim posed inside what appeared to be here hotel room in front of two gorgeous yellow baroque printed drapes. A stacked fruit plate appeared in the window sill behind her as she posed for friend Pierre Snaps, who captured all of the SKIMS’ founders sexy looks in Italy! Her long, black hair, styled by Chris Appleton, cascaded down her left shoulder with a slight curl — a slight change from the pin straight look she opted for the night before!

As always, her glam was on point with her signature nude colored lip and smokey eye, amplifying her gorgeous complexion. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star simply captioned the image with a cherry emoji, adding several of the paparazzi photos from the same night to the multi-photo post.

Kim, who is amid a divorce from ex Kanye West, 44, literally turned Rome into her runway on her week-long getaway. The Armenian beauty looked simply angelic in a long lace white dress with waist cut-outs as she visited Vatican City on June 29 with super model Kate Moss. She added a leather jacket to the Barragan ensemble as she headed into the Sistine Chapel, adding a pair of sandals and vintage inspired shades to complete the look.

She also looked white-hot in a custom white leather Fendi skirt and the one-shoulder wrap top by contemporary label Sweet Talk Swim. Kim switched up her hair-do once again with a high, long Ariana Grande inspired ponytail that was absolute perfection! She posed in the look as she stood in front of the Spanish Steps, hilariously attempting to ride a red-colored scooter — perhaps belonging to the paparazzi — in her sky high heels.