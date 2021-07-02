See Pics

Adrien Brody & Harvey Weinstein’s Ex Georgina Chapman Flaunt Their Romance At LAX: Photos

Georgina Chapman & Adrien Brody
BACKGRID
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Adrien Brody shared a snuggle with girlfriend Georgina Chapman, putting his arm around her as they made their way outside of LAX. The pair have been dating for 2 years.

Adrien Brody, 48, and Georgina Chapman, 45, were spotted looking cozy at Los Angeles International Airport. The Oscar winner and Harvey Weinstein‘s ex showed some demure PDA as Adrien put his arm around the Marchesa designer, at one point, interlocking his fingers with hers. The two appeared to be arriving home from a trip on Tuesday, June 29, with Georgina’s two kids India Pearl, 10, and Dashiell, 8, whom she shares with Weinstein.

Georgina Chapman & Adrien Brody
Georgina Chapman and beau Adrien Brody arrived at LAX with her two children on Tuesday, June 29. (Backgrid)

Stylish Georgina was casual but chic in a military green colored blazer thrown over a crisp, v-neck white t-shirt and dark blue jeans. She added a black leather belt with a gold buckle detail to tie the ensemble together, accessorizing with sunglasses and a gingham printed face mask. The fashion designer finished her airport-approved ensemble with a pair of white sneakers by Yves Saint Laurent, adorned with silver and gold lamé stars, as well as a designer handbag.

The $600 white leather sneakers are an elevated take on the iconic Stan Smith’s by Adidas, and match everything from dresses to jeans — just like Georgina rocked them. She kept her blonde highlighted hair down and in a loose beach wave, perhaps suggesting they were in a hot locale. The mom-of-two appeared unbothered as she kept her iPhone in the front pocket of her blazer, carrying the rest of her personal belongings in a $1,500 Neverfull tote in Louis Vuitton‘s classic brown monogram. Meanwhile, Adrien was low key in drawstring navy sweats, a green camo shirt and a black New York Yankees hat (he hails from Woodhaven, NY).

Notably, Adrien and Georgina have been a pair for around two years. The romance started after Georgina — who is best known for her celebrity loved formal wear label — filed for divorce from Weinstein in 2017. The couple’s split coincided with accusations of sexual assault against the 69-year-old Miramax founder. The fallen film executive was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11, 2020, just 14 days after being found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, as well as rape in the third degree. Ninety women spoke out against Harvey, who was once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.