Kylie Jenner Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Denim Jeans In Sexy New Photos: ‘Summer Feeling’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share three new pics of herself rocking a stylish summer outfit that included a white crop top and baggy blue jeans with multiple pockets.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is showing off one of her best summer outfits! The makeup mogul shared a post that included a series of eye-catching photos of herself looking gorgeous in a sleeveless white crop top and denim jeans with three multiple pockets on the legs. She had her long dark locks down and parted in the middle and added matching denim heels and sunglasses to the look.

Kylie was standing in front of gray wall and on a blue ground in the pics and held a matching gray purse in her hands. She was showing off her toned midriff as she confidently posed with one arm and hand over her head. “summer feeling,” she captioned the epic post.

As always, Kylie’s latest pics got a lot of attention and brought on a lot of comments from family, friends, and fans. “Ah, nothing likе the grеat outdoors.🌺😘,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Wow!” Others left various emojis that signified their love of the pics.

Before Kylie shared her summer post, she made headlines for announcing her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, is going vegan, in a caption for a gorgeous photo. The photo showed her wearing a pink crop top and matching pink latex leggings while applying lipstick to her lips. “as some of you may have noticed my @kyliecosmetics website has been shut down for a little makeover,” she wrote alongside the photo. “i started my makeup line when i was just 17 and i felt it was time to elevate and join the VEGAN and CLEAN family 🤍.”

When Kylie’s not taking amazing solo pics or sharing big news about her successful company, she’s spending time with her adorable daughter Stormi, 3. The doting mom shared an incredibly cute video of the tot helping her unwrap hot pink Balenciaga custom heels three weeks ago. In the clip, Stormi got very excited when she saw the shoe and playfully put her hand in it to feel it out.