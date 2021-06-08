Stormi Webster, 3, Excitedly Unboxes Mom Kylie Jenner’s Custom Balenciaga Shoes In Cute Video

Kylie Jenner shared videos showing her three-year-old daughter Stormi taking her new hot pink Balenciaga heels out of gray bags while wearing adorable pajamas.

Kylie Jenner, 23, shared an exciting moment with her daughter Stormi Webster, 3, on June 7. The makeup mogul posted video clips to her Instagram story that showed her mini-me helping her take out her new gorgeous hot pink Balenciaga custom heels from two gray velvet bags. The tot was so excited as she saw the shoe and was all smiles to the camera as the doting mom also squealed with joy.

Stormi looked adorable while wearing a light blue pajama top lined in pink with graphics of headphones, flip flops, and more in the videos. She also had on matching bottoms and little hoop earrings in her ears. Although Kylie’s hands could be seen, she didn’t show her face on camera.

The Balenciaga heels were 3D-printed and included an engraving of Kylie’s name on them. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted a pic of a note the shoe brand included in the package and one of her leg while wearing one of the shoes.

Before Kylie shared her latest videos and pics, she made headlines for sharing an incredibly cute photo of Stormi posing during bath time. The little gal, whom she shares with Travis Scott, 29, was sitting up while making a kissing face to the camera as water dripped off her face and curls. The photo prompted Kylie to tag Kylie Baby, leading many fans to get excited about what looks like a future baby line coming from the reality star.

A few days before the bath photo, Kylie and Stormi got attention for wearing matching $350 Versace bikinis in a video she posted to TikTok. The two-pieces were yellow with a Trésor de la Mer-print that included starfish. The dark-haired beauty had Stormi on her lap in the clip and they looked like they were as relaxed as could be during a fun time together. The post also included various snapshots and clips of other memorable moments in her life.