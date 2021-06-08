Watch

Stormi Webster, 3, Excitedly Unboxes Mom Kylie Jenner’s Custom Balenciaga Shoes In Cute Video

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
SplashNews
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit Disneyland with Stormi. The A-list duo visited the 'happiest place on earth' on Wednesday with their toddler daughter, drawing attention from crowds as they made their way through the parks. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Stormi,Dream Ref: SPL5227649 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoy dinner date with Yris Palmer & daughter at Nobu in MalibuPictured: Kylie Jenner, Yris PalmerBACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi enjoys a day at the park with her Frozen Princess kite. She was accompanied by a babysitter and a bodyguard. Pictured: Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kylie Jenner shared videos showing her three-year-old daughter Stormi taking her new hot pink Balenciaga heels out of gray bags while wearing adorable pajamas.

Kylie Jenner, 23, shared an exciting moment with her daughter Stormi Webster, 3, on June 7. The makeup mogul posted video clips to her Instagram story that showed her mini-me helping her take out her new gorgeous hot pink Balenciaga custom heels from two gray velvet bags. The tot was so excited as she saw the shoe and was all smiles to the camera as the doting mom also squealed with joy.

Stormi looked adorable while wearing a light blue pajama top lined in pink with graphics of headphones, flip flops, and more in the videos. She also had on matching bottoms and little hoop earrings in her ears. Although Kylie’s hands could be seen, she didn’t show her face on camera.

The Balenciaga heels were 3D-printed and included an engraving of Kylie’s name on them. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted a pic of a note the shoe brand included in the package and one of her leg while wearing one of the shoes.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner holding Stormi Webster during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

Before Kylie shared her latest videos and pics, she made headlines for sharing an incredibly cute photo of Stormi posing during bath time. The little gal, whom she shares with Travis Scott, 29, was sitting up while making a kissing face to the camera as water dripped off her face and curls. The photo prompted Kylie to tag Kylie Baby, leading many fans to get excited about what looks like a future baby line coming from the reality star.

A few days before the bath photo, Kylie and Stormi got attention for wearing matching $350 Versace bikinis in a video she posted to TikTok. The two-pieces were yellow with a Trésor de la Mer-print that included starfish. The dark-haired beauty had Stormi on her lap in the clip and they looked like they were as relaxed as could be during a fun time together. The post also included various snapshots and clips of other memorable moments in her life.