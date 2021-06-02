See Pic

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New ‘Bath Time’ Photo Of Daughter Stormi Webster, 3

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a brand new adorable pic of her daughter Stormi happily posing in a bathtub while showing off her gorgeous curly hair.

Kylie Jenner, 23, shared a cute moment with her daughter Stormi, 3, on June 2. The loving mom posted a new close-up photo that showed the tot sitting up in a bathtub with water dripping down her face. She was making an adorable kissing pose with her lips as her beautiful dark curly hair hung down to the top of her shoulders.

“bath time with @kyliebaby,” Kylie captioned the awesome pic, which received a lot of attention from family, friends, and fans. Stormi’s aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made sure to respond with sweet comments. Kim posted three in-love emojis and Khloe exclaimed, “Cutest!!!!!” Kylie best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou also wrote, “ARE U KIDDING 😍😍😍 cutest lil girl.”

The @kyliebaby page Kylie tagged in the caption for the pic seems to be a new account for products for little ones, but the page has nothing on it yet. The verified account got her fans excited about a possible upcoming launch of goodies for kids, which is highly possible considering Kylie is known for selling various products from her highly successful brand.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Before Kylie posted the latest pic of her mini-me, she made headlines with ex Travis Scott, 29. The makeup mogul and rapper, who is Stormi’s dad, have been hanging out a lot lately even though they split up in 2019, and it’s caused reconciliation rumors. From shopping at Target to having a play date that included water balloon fights with their little one, they’ve seemed to have a lot of fun together over the past couple of weeks.

Despite the great camaraderie, a source recently told us that they’re just co-parenting and not looking to get seriously involved again anytime soon. “Kylie knows a relationship with Travis won’t work with his busy schedule and music lifestyle,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He doesn’t want to settle down, but she’s actually OK with that. She knows she’s young and doesn’t need that right now. She knows that’s who he is.”

“She’s not looking to be with anyone else or date, but he can’t give her what she needs right now,” the insider continued. “Maybe in the future that will change, but for now they’re happy with the way their relationship functions. It may be unconventional, but they don’t care. It works for them.”