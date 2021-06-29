Amanda Kloots Reveals How She’ll Honor Nick Cordero On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Amanda Kloots reminisced on the past year, and revealed her plans to spend the one-year anniversary of her husband Nick Cordero’s passing in a ‘peaceful location’ with their two-year-old son Elvis.

Amanda Kloots, 39, is taking in the unexpected bittersweet moments she lived through over the last life-changing year, and learning to grieve over unspeakable loss while also appreciating incredible growth. The Talk co-host, who tragically lost her 41-year-old husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 last July, reflected on the changes she’s gone through over the past 11 months and revealed how she plans on taking time for herself and her sweet son Elvis, 2, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of Nick’s passing, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“I am taking myself away and Elvis away and we are going to spend the day but also the week on our first vacation in two-and-a-half-years and hopefully be in a very peaceful, beautiful atmosphere where I can just relax and reflect and kind of just have some time for myself,” she told us on the June 28th episode of TVTalk.

July 5 will mark one year since Nick passed away after spending months in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the Broadway actor was admitted, he suffered many complications, including “severely damaged” lungs and blood clots that led to one of his legs having to be amputated. Amanda didn’t hesitate to take to social media to announce the rough battle he was going through and kept her followers updated on both his progress and set backs on a daily basis, even sharing her tears at some points due to the fear and stress of the unbelievable situation.

The doting wife is now sharing her and Nick’s love story as well as the story of his COVID-19 battle in a new book called Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, which was co-authored by her sister Anna Kloots and released on June 15. The title is based on a song by Nick called “Live Your Life”, which became a soul-comforting anthem that Amanda and her social media followers would sing together everyday during Nick’s time in the hospital. It became a way to honor him and a reminder of how important it is for everyone to live their lives to the fullest.

Although Amanda is now living her life as a single mom to her and Nick’s son Elvis, who adorably looks a lot like his dad, she’s embracing the beauty of the large amount of support she’s received and the beautiful legacy Nick left behind. When asked what the greatest lesson she’s learned from the past year is, the fitness instructor said it’s to “just be truly grateful for every day you have on this Earth.”

“I know that probably sounds like a typical something to say, but it’s so true and I think the pandemic taught us all of that,” she said. “When everything’s stripped away and you have nothing and you can’t go anywhere and you’re forced to just stay inside, who do you have to call? Those people that you don’t have time to call anymore because you’re too busy? Foster those relationships. Be grateful that they’re there. Be grateful that you’re alive and healthy and that you can do your part.”

Shortly after our interview with Amanda, she revealed she also plans on singing “Live Your Life” with her social media followers once again on July 5. “That always makes me happy,” she said during an Instagram Live. “I might just need just one thing that day to make me happy.”