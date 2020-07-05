Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis & More Stars Mourn Nick Cordero’s Death After COVID-19 Battle

Tributes poured in from stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more for Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who died at just 41-years-old after 90 days in hospital.

Nick Cordero has died at just 41 years old, following a lengthy battle with complications from the deadly COVID-19 virus. The news was sadly confirmed by his wife Amanda Kloots, 38, via Instagram on July 5, and tributes quickly began pouring in for the Tony Award nominee. Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, 40, wrote “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight,” including a re-tweet of the terrible news.

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

Viola Davis, 54, posted an emotional tribute to both wife Amanda and Nick’s only child, 1-year-old son Elvis. “RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one,” the Tony Award winner wrote. “My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..,” the Help actress added, including heart and prayer emojis. Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 44, mourned the actor as he urged his followers to wear masks. “Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In,” he posted.

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, penned a gut wrenching post about the Canadian-born star. “I’m not even sure what to say right now. Today @nickcordero1 lost his battle with covid. For everyone out there thinking this disease is harmless, it’s not. Nick leaves behind a beautiful wife @amandakloots and the most precious son, who just celebrated his first birthday without his father,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared, captioning a sweet family photo of Nick, Amanda and baby Elvis.

Sarah, who is a mother of two herself, added a strong message of support for Nick’s widow. “Amanda, because of this horrible disease we can’t even hug you. But it’s important that you know, there is an army of people here, ready to support you in ANY and EVERY way possible,” she went on. “I wish you understood the inspiration that you have been to so many, and I hope that brings you even the smallest bit of comfort through all this. But none of this is fair. ‘Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal’ #ripnickcordero,” the Ringer actress concluded.

I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 6, 2020

Rest in Power Nick Cordero. Such sad news. U fought so hard and are so loved. Prayers to your family and friends. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 6, 2020

Others also took to social media to mourn the Blue Bloods star, including Priscilla Presley, 75 and music legend Diane Warren, 63. “I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick,” Elvis Presley‘s former wife tweeted, while Diane shared, “Rest in Power Nick Cordero. Such sad news. U fought so hard and are so loved. Prayers to your family and friends.”