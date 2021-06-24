Kim Kardashian Freaks Out After Accidentally Clogging The Toilet In Bonus ‘KUWTK’ Clip: Video

Yes, even Kim Kardashian has embarrassing toilet mishaps.

Please take solace in the fact that even Kim Kardashian has embarrassing bathroom moments. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, admitted to an accident in a hilarious bonus scene from the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which wrapped on June 10 after 20 seasons on the air.

In the clip shared on June 23, Kim revealed that she accidentally clogged the toilet after going number two, much to the delight of her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney’s former partner Scott Disick.

“Guys, I don’t know what to do,” Kim nonchalantly announced to the group on the couch. “I went number two in that bathroom and it won’t flush.” After Kourtney and co. burst into laughter, Kim laughed and added, “It’s really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner]; I should have done that.” Scott then quipped to Kim, “I didn’t even think you did that.” Unfortunately, the fate of the toilet — and the revelation that even Kim Kardashian poops — is left up in the air thereafter.

The conversation immediately turned to Kim giving her sister Khloé advice on surrogacy. Khloé has been vocal about wanting a second child together with Tristan Thompson. The two currently share daughter True, 3, together. (Of course, this particular moment was clearly filmed pre-Khloé and Tristan breakup.) In the bonus clip, Kim outlined some of the steps that she and soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West took for their surrogacy journey. (Kim used a surrogate for Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, due to health complications. She and Kanye also share North, 8, and Saint, 5.)

Kim told her sister that she invited her surrogates to meet face to face in order to feel out their energy. Later, Khloé expressed a desire for her potential surrogate to be a healthy eater. During the KUWTK reunion special on June 20, Khloé revealed the surrogacy fell through. “I did have [one surrogate] and then it fell through,” she told Andy Cohen. “There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not.”

Watch their conversation in full (and Kim’s toilet mishap) in the clip above.