Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia ‘Vicariously’ Lives Through Dad Alexis As He Jumps Off Diving Board

Alexis Ohanian has shared a sweet video of his daughter Olympia, whom he shares with Serena Williams, yelling words of encouragement as he jumped into the ocean.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are making the most of their spare time between tennis tournaments in Europe. The world class athlete, who shares daughter Olympia Ohanian with the Reddit founder, was seen enjoying a day of family fun off the coast of the south of France. In a new video, shared to Twitter by Alexis on June 19, he was seen jumping into the crystal blue water from a diving board — and received plenty of encouragement from his three-year-old daughter.

If you liked my photoshoot, you'll LOVE the video! Olympia *desperately* wanted to jump off the diving board, but she's only 3, so I let her live vicariously thru me. I want her to know her voice has power & she uses it for good. Only one Olympian parent in this fam tho 😆 pic.twitter.com/PV6979ZHZU — AlexisOhanian.eth 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) June 19, 2021

“If you liked my photoshoot, you’ll LOVE the video! Olympia *desperately* wanted to jump off the diving board, but she’s only 3, so I let her live vicariously thru me,” he captioned the clip. “I want her to know her voice has power & she uses it for good. Only one Olympian parent in this fam tho.” In the video, the toddler could be heard yelling, “You can do it papa, go!”

Alexis then jumped into the water rather ungracefully, as the camera panned over to Serena and her little mini-me laughing. The athlete, who was beaten in the fourth round of the French Open, was all smiles earlier in the week when she was seen jumping into the water while rocking a colorful one-piece swimsuit featuring bright yellow and pink panels. Meanwhile, her entrepreneur hubby opted for a pair of pink and blue floral swim trunks.

As fans would know, Serena’s French Open hopes were dashed after she was beaten by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. “I’m in a much better place than when I got here,” Serena told the media. “I was just literally trying to win a match, because it had been a really difficult season for me on the clay, that’s where I was.”

She added, “I think I would have just played harder and played better today. I hate regretting, but I definitely would have just tried to do that … I’m kind of excited to switch surfaces, historically I have played well on grass. There is literally a point here or there, that could change the whole course of the match. I’m not winning those points.”