Brielle Biermann, 24, Is ‘Vacation Ready’ In Colorful Bikini Top & Skirt Set — Pics

Brielle Biermann looked super cute in her latest summer look, rocking a rainbow, striped two-piece with matching bikini top and skirt! Check out her latest post to Instagram to see the whole look!

Brielle Biermann is ready for summer! The stunning Don’t Be Tardy star, 24, took to Instagram on June 16 to show off her latest bikini look that’s perfect for a day at the beach or lounging by the pool. In the two photos, the reality TV star posed up perfectly, showing off her glowing tan and two-piece, which you can see below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snorlax (@briellebiermann)

Brielle worked a bandeau-style bikini top, which featured horizontal stripes of aquamarine, orange, pink and more across the fabric. The top also featured a string halter strap. Brielle’s high-waisted mini-skirt perfectly matched the top, featuring the same horizontal colors running across the fabric.

Along with her cute little two-piece, Brielle also fashioned a pair of sunglasses and strappy sandals to show off her pedicure. She wore fierce sunglasses and her hair cascaded down her shoulders. Brielle truly looked like the picture of summer perfection with her whole ensemble!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snorlax (@briellebiermann)

“Vacation Ready in my new [Shein] look!” Brielle captioned her photos, adding a palm tree emoji after her words. There’s no doubt about it, Brielle has truly shown her fans that she is ready for some summer fun. This isn’t even the first bikini snap that Brielle has posted! Indeed, she’s been sharing a slew of photos featuring her favorite two-piece styles for quite some time.

Prior to this latest post, Brielle posted a photo of herself rocking a black string bikini in a mirror selfie she shared to Instagram on June 2. Brielle looked great, donning her hair up in a messy bun and sporting a pair of sunglasses. Regardless of what type of swimsuit she is wearing, Brielle looks so confident in any style she works. With summer getting into full swing, fans cannot wait to see what Brielle shares with her fans on Instagram in the weeks ahead!