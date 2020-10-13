‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Recap: Brielle Flirts With Truckers & Kim Cries About Her Dad’s Cancer

Ariana Biermann claimed she’s the more ‘fun and adventurous’ sister during the Oct. 13 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy,’ however, it was Brielle who made everyone laugh while hitting on truckers.

Brielle Biermann was asked to show her breasts during the Oct. 13 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, after her family got stuck in traffic and she tried passing the time by chatting with truckers nearby. It all happened after a bit a hiccup in Ohio. Following the discovery that her dad had suffered from cancer for a bit, Kim Zolciak shed some tears. Then, the family tried continuing their journey across America, but when Kroy Biermann drove the massive RV into a mud ditch, he needed some help.

First, Kroy and a few people from the campground tried pulling the RV out of the mud with a chain and a bulldozer, but that didn’t work initially. However, eventually, they got the RV out of the mud and the Biermanns made their way towards The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.

Unfortunately for them, however, they hit some major traffic and while Kroy thought it was due to construction, he suggested they turn on the radio to hear what nearby truckers were saying about the situation. And that’s when Kim told Brielle to get on the radio and start flirting with the truckers. Brielle then asked which trucker wanted to “yee” her “haw”, and one quickly asked her to show him her breasts. The family had a good laugh over it, but nothing ever came of it. All in good fun, right?

Eventually, the family arrived in St. Louis and took pictures under The Gateway Arch. Kim was too afraid to go up into it, so no one did. And Kim also decided that it was best if they all refrained from reaching out to her parents — despite her dad’s recent cancer battle. She went back and forth thinking about it, but in the end, she felt it was the best decision for everyone. Especially after her parents sold stories about her to the media.

