Brielle Biermann Hits The Beach In Sexy Strapless Bikini — Pics

Brielle Biermann is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini & that’s exactly what she did when she showed off her behind in a cheeky floral two-piece!

One thing’s for sure about Brielle Biermann, 24, and that is that she never shies away from a sexy bikini pic. Kim Zolciak’s daughter took to Instagram on June 1 when she showed off her toned and tanned body in a slew of sexy bikini photos while on the beach in Saint Augustine, Florida. Brielle opted to wear a Salty K floral bikini from her mom’s bathing suit line while posing in the ocean. The bottoms were super cheeky and had ruching up the middle with a tie at the top while the top of the two-piece was strapless and tied in a knot in the back. She captioned the photo writing, “your man said i was the only fish he sees.” Since posting it just a day ago, the slideshow already has over 22,000 likes.

Brielle is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini so we weren’t surprised when she posted this slideshow. Aside from the slideshow, she also posted a sexy video of herself wearing the swimsuit while she turns for the camera in slow motion, flipping her wet hair out of her face. The sultry video has already racked up over 200,000 views. Just a few days before, on May 21, she posted photos of herself on the beach wearing a tiny black triangle bikini also from her mom’s line. Aside from these two suits, some of her other photos feature her in sexy patterned triangle bikinis including her cheetah print and tie-dye suits.

We love how confident Brielle is and she always manages to take Instagram by storm with either her bikini photos or her in some sort of tight dress. She is certainly not afraid to show off her fabulous figure on Instagram and we are totally here for it.