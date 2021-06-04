Britney Spears Goes Horseback Riding In A Crop Top & Says It’s Her ‘Favorite Thing To Do’

Britney Spears took a break from posting dance videos to share some clips of herself indulging in another favorite hobby — horseback riding!

Only Britney Spears could look this good horseback riding while wearing a crop top. The singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself on horseback, and she looks like a total pro. The clip starts out with her walking the horse, and you can see that she’s wearing black pants, a cropped white shirt and boots. Then, she’s on top of the horse and riding like a pro.

“Riding is my favorite thing to do,” Britney captioned the video. However, it’s not something we get to see her do on Instagram all that often! Mostly, Britney’s page is filled video videos of herself dancing in crop tops and shorts, or other sexy outfits. This was definitely a departure from the usual, and fans were all for it.

“Queen of crop tops and horseback riding,” one person wrote, with a series of heart emojis. Another added, “Ride em cowgirl,” and several left heart and fire emojis to show Brit some love. For the most part, though, fans commented about how much the horseback riding clip reminded them of Britney’s music video for “Radar”, which was released in 2009.

In the video, Brit had a love affair with a man who played polo, so a lot of the footage was shot on horses. “Radar 2.0,” someone commented, while another wrote, “RADAR VIDEO PART 2.” It’s no secret that Britney’s fans are super nostalgic for her old music, so this was a great little throwback memory for them!

In addition to the horseback riding video, Britney also shared another vid on June 3. In this one, she was back to her signature dancing, while wearing a tiny black top and teeny shorts. She showed off her iconic spins, which have become a staple on her Instagram page over the last few years. Although Britney has insisted that she runs her own Instagram account, some fans are still skeptical — but there’s definitely been no shortage of content lately!