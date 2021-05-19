Britney Spears Rocks Crop Top & Short Shorts As She Recycles Her Easter Outfit In Cute New Video

Britney Spears threw on the ‘little white ensemble’ that she wore for Easter, a month after the holiday!

There’s no shame in being an outfit repeater — don’t let Kate Sanders tell you otherwise. Britney Spears proved this to be true — and saved more clothes from heading to a landfill — when she rewore her Easter Sunday outfit in a video shared on May 19! The 39-year-old pop star was feeling nostalgic for her floral-embroidered top and white short shorts that she wore for the holiday in April, because she wrote, “Remember when we all celebrated Easter last month…Well … after eating some chocolate…I decided to put this little white ensemble on.”

“Is this your Easter outfit today?,” someone off-camera asked Britney in the video, to which she replied, “Yes this is my Easter suit today.” We’re all here for outfit recycling, since it also helps the planet!

Of course, we love the new looks that Britney shows off to her Instagram fans, too. For instance, the “Toxic” singer sizzled in a leopard print catsuit that she strut around in for an Instagram video shared on May 10!

Britney Spears loves crop tops and daisy dukes! Here’s another ensemble similar to her “Easter outfit” that she wore in April. [Instagram/@britneyspears]

While Britney keeps her Instagram page light-hearted — usually using it to show off her outfits or dance moves — the singer did get serious in an Instagram post shared on May 3, in response to the recent documentaries that have been analyzing her life and controversial conservatorship that is being partially controlled by her dad Jamie Spears. “These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” Britney wrote, and later added, “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????”

While Britney chooses not to discuss personal matters with fans, she will be speaking in court about her conservatorship for the first time in two years. The hearing is scheduled for June 23, and marks a new step amid the singer’s ongoing battle to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship that’s currently being co-managed by her father and Bessemer Trust Co. Britney has requested for her care manager Jodi Montgomery to become the permanent conservator of her “person”; Jodi has already been serving on Britney’s conservatorship team in a temporary role since Sept. 2019.