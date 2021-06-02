Britney Spears Gets Cheeky In Plunging Neon Swimsuit While Showing Off Her Dance Moves

In a new series of photos, Britney Spears revealed that she was trying something that she hasn’t done much before — showing off her backside to the camera!

For her latest look on Instagram, Britney Spears wowed in a sexy, plunging neon swimsuit. The bright yellow ensemble was paired with knee-high boots, as well as a furry black jacket. Brit’s light pink hair was also on display. She shared various images of herself showing off different angles of the look, as well as a classic vid of herself dancing in the ensemble.

Showing off her booty was out of Britney’s comfort zone, which she pointed out in the photo caption. “I know…pix are a little blurry but my phone kept moving around and soooo that’s why,” she wrote. “I took these yesterday for fun….I never show my a** on Instagram and no…I’m not wearing a thong. Oh well…here’s my a** ladies and gents. Enjoy.”

Britney posts similar photos and videos to these quite often, but this bright, neon look was a bit of a departure from the usual crop top and shorts combination that we’re used to seeing her wear. However, the singer has been changing things up quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, she wore a Catwoman-inspired leather bodysuit for another set of photos and videos, as well.

Later this month, Britney will appear in court to speak in front of a judge regarding her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. Britney has made it clear that she does not oppose the conservatorship, but wants to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator. Instead, she wants Jodi Montgomery to have full control over the conservatorship.

In April, Britney’s lawyer put in the request to have the singer speak to the court, although he did not specify exactly what she plans to address. “My client asked that it be done on an expedited basis,” he said at the time. The hearing is set for June 23 in Los Angeles.