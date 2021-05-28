Britney Spears Unzips Sexy Leather Catsuit In Wild New ‘Catwoman’ Video — Watch

Meow! Move over Halle Berry because there’s a new Catwoman in town. Britney Spears channeled the iconic character in her latest Instagram post.



Britney Spears, 39, has always been known for her dance moves and she didn’t disappoint in her latest video! The The In The Zone singer slipped into a black leather catsuit as she busted a move in an Instagram video shared on Friday, May 28. She sashayed and moved against a white background, unzipping it as she flipped her hair mid-way through. Britney was giving us total Catwoman vibes in the hot look, which fans also posted about in the comments! “I hear her bite is deadly…be careful ladies and gentlemen !!!!” she wrote alongside the video.

“Catwoman in da house,” Britney captioned another post in the outfit, consisting of several still images. In one, the blonde crossed her arms in front of her face as she gave the camera her best movie poster pose. In others, she allowed her pink streaked hair fall in front of her face. She paired the skin tight look with a pair of sexy, high heeled sandals, not missing a beat as she showed off her choreography for her 29 million followers.

“Oops she did it again,” one fan wrote — making a reference to the hot pink cat suit worn by Brit in the iconic space-themed 2000 video. “Hey Catwoman! See if da house has a cat-door and escape,” another cheekily added, while a third dubbed her a “lionness!” They can say that again! “Better than Anne Hathaway!” a fourth penned, nodding to Anne’s 2012 role in The Dark Knight Rises.

Britney has been keeping busy on Instagram recently, sharing a slew of posts for her adoring fans. She was all-smiles in a green lamé outfit ahead of Memorial Day weekend, declaring, “Hooray it’s Friday!!!” She added a gold chain necklace to her alien inspired look, which looked like something she might have worn during her Las Vegas residency. In other posts from this week, she appeared to continue her trend of cryptic teases, simply captioning several photos as “rose” — similar to how she was writing “red” in weeks past. While it’s unclear what she was hinting at, die hard fans can always hope for music!