Vanessa Hudgens Transforms Into Catwoman With Tight Costume To Kick-Off Halloween Season

Vanessa Hudgens ushered in the first day of October with her first Halloween costume of 2020, and it didn’t disappoint! The ‘High School Musical’ star even shared another spooky-themed look right afterwards.

October 1st marks the start of Vanessa Hudgens‘ favorite month of the year! The queen of spooky season of course celebrated with her first official Halloween costume of 2020: a very sexy Catwoman suit. The High School Musical star dressed up as the DC Comics character — complete with the whip — with her friend, DJ and singer GG Magree, who wore a matching suit.

Vanessa Hudgens twins in a Catwoman suit with DJ GG Magree for pictures shot by photographer Shelley Buckner (@shelleybuckner).

The Catwomen posed for sultry photos on a couch, shot by photographer Shelley Buckner. Vanessa, 31, also left a message for her 39.2 million Instagram followers: “Happy October 1st my ghoulish friends.” Of course, she added a string of spooky-themed emojis and a hashtag that read, “#Vhalloweeny.” Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer — all actresses who have donned the Catwoman suit on the big screen — would’ve been proud!

Vanessa was really excited about the start of October, because the actress shared another photo of herself in a different Halloween getup that very same day: a skeleton hoodie with gothic platform boots, thigh harnesses and a face mask that could’ve been in Mad Max. Vanessa even had a challenge for her followers, since the photo was just a mirror selfie: “Now cut me out and drop me into a spooky background. Best edit will replace this pic [winky face emoji] lol.”

While we consider the Catwoman look to be Vanessa’s first big costume of the year, she technically warmed up by transforming into a “spooky bratz doll” in September. It’s clear that despite the limitations of a pandemic (meaning no gigantic Halloween parties), celebrities are still excited for the holiday! Iggy Azalea also kick-started celebrations earlier this year by donning both Cinderella and Maleficent costumes for a TikTok video shared on Sept. 30 (the transformation from Disney princess to villain was a joke about the shift that happens between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1).

We can’t wait to see what else Vanessa will pull out from her costume wardrobe. She’s known for going all-out throughout October; past standout costumes include the time she dressed up as a Ghostbuster in 2019, and when she transformed into Alice in Wonderland in 2015.