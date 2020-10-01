Naughty & nice! Iggy Azalea got into the Halloween spirit with these two epic costumes on TikTok, a day after documenting her transformations on Instagram Live!

Iggy Azalea, 30, is ready for Halloween! The “DLNW” rapper (an acronym for “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching”) as she rocked Cinderella and Maleficent costumes for a sexy TikTok video on Wednesday, Sept. 30. “Sep 30 vs. Oct 1,” she captioned the clip, which opened with her dressed as the iconic princess. Iggy looked so glam in a white bustier dress, opting to keep her hair in an updo with two tiaras and glam pearl necklace. With the flick of her wand to the screen, a black gloved hand appeared and proceeded to choke her.

The angelic white background then changed to red as Maleficent appeared. “Drama without a doubt, talkin’ s— got a potty mouth/P—- will knock you out,” a track by Iggy — née Amethyst Amelia Kelly — blared as showed off her ultra-sexy ensemble. While she rocked a classic nude lip and gold shadow as Cinderella, her makeup took a swift turn as Maleficent, including a super sparkly smokey eye and vampy dark lip. She sported a plunging patent leather body suit along with an interpretation the evil fairy’s signature horns.

“That transition was so fire,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “IM READY FOR YOUR HALLOWEEN TIK TOKS YESSSSS!” The mom-of-one replied to the both comments, writing “thanks” and “Yess October here we come!” The star also confirmed her nails were not acrylic, joking that she “kinda wished they were.” She added in another response, “It was actually really fun doing this and letting everyone pick the makeup colors.” Just a day prior, she documented coming up with the looks via Instagram live!

Some fans also picked up on the unreleased song, which Iggy confessed was for the fun video. “[It’s] just a sound I made for TikTok cause I wanted to do something good to bad for Halloween,” confirming to another she made the tune “just for Halloween.” In the short tune, she sampled the iconic lyric “I put a spell on you,” as well as an audio clip of Haley Joel Osment saying “I see dead people” from 1999’s The Sixth Sense. On point! “I’m an extra a– b—-,” she confessed in another comment to a fan. We can’t wait to see what costumes Iggy comes up with next!