Iggy Azalea Appears In 1st Music Video Since Giving Birth With Tinashe: Watch ‘DLNW’

Iggy Azalea is back on the grind. In her first new track since confirming that she gave birth on the down-low, Iggy teamed up with Tinashe on ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’ and delivered a music video with a wardrobe straight out of a storybook!

Get ready to dance like nobody’s watching. Iggy Azalea reunited with Tinashe to release “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” on Aug. 21, an electro-funk dance banger rumored to be the first taste of Iggy’s third studio album. It also marks the first bit of music from Iggy, 30, since she let the world know she gave birth to a baby boy while …seemingly no one was looking. Well, all eyes are her and Tinashe, 27, now, especially since they delivered a music video for their collab!

The music video is edited like an animated scrapbook, an effect that’s enhanced with Iggy and Tinashe’s dresses that look straight out of a storybook about princesses. After filming the music video, it appears that Iggy strolled right out in her fairy princess dress, because she was pictured in the same outfit while pushing a Fendi stroller in a parking lot on Aug. 13. So, it appears that Iggy filmed this music video after giving birth!

Iggy announced the new song with Tinashe on Aug. 14. The two previously collaborated on Tinashe’s “All Hands On Deck (Remix)” in 2014, a career highlight for Iggy. “So soooo excited about this one! All hands on deck rmx is one of my favorite moments!” Ms Azalea posted to Instagram. “So yeah – I’m crazy excited for a round 2 & insanely grateful to have you be a part of this record @tinashenow we made another one for the books.” She later revealed the single’s cover art, which featured here in the Victorian-England-Meets-Von-Dutch outfit she wore while taking her baby for a stroll on Aug. 13.

“DLNW” comes more than two months after Iggy confirmed the reports that she had secretly welcomed a baby. “I have a son,” she posted to her Instagram Story on June 10. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share that giant [news] with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret [and] I love him beyond words.” A month later, she revealed her son’s name is Onyx, a touching reference to her real name of Amethyst Amelia Kelly. As of August 2020, she’s yet to name her son’s father, but many suspect Playboi Carti is the daddy

Iggy’s last bit of new music was 2019’s “Lola,” her collaboration with Alice Chater. Following Iggy’s surprise birth announcement, fans returned to “Lola” and think they spotted a moment in a behind-the-scenes video where Iggy may have low-key confirmed her pregnancy by rubbing this stomach. Even with this “bump,” Iggy didn’t look like she had a bun in the oven. In fact, a common statement online after Iggy revealed she was a mom was, “when was she pregnant?”

Blame Kylie Jenner for the secrecy. Though there were multiple reports that Kylie was preggers in late 2017, she revealed she had given birth to Stormi Webster in February 2018. Iggy saw how Kylie did her best to “hide her pregnancy and that kind of gave her the inspiration to do it too,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though the cat was out of the bag in late 2017, by that time, Kylie was reportedly four months pregnant. After the news broke, she withdrew from the public eye. Iggy, on the other hand, didn’t go into hiding like the makeup mogul. “She was just able to throw people off by wearing baggy clothes whenever she did go anywhere,” the insider added.