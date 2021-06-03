See Pic

Nicki Minaj Stuns In Sheer Outfit For Rare Pic With Kenneth Petty: ‘My Body Is Good’

nicki minaj kenneth petty
MEGA
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Malibu, CA - 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj is seen keeping a low profile as she and her husband Kenneth Petty step out for a late-night dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A very pregnant Nicki Minaj seen checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home. The singer announced that she is expecting her first child with childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo'' Petty. *Shot on July 20, 2020* Pictured: Nicki Minaj BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A very pregnant Nicki Minaj seen checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home. The singer announced that she is expecting her first child with childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo'' Petty. *Shot on July 20, 2020* Pictured: Nicki Minaj BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The Pettys are here! Nicki Minaj shared a rare photo of herself and her husband, Kenneth Petty, on Instagram on June 2.

For the most part, Nicki Minaj keeps her relationship with Kenneth Petty off of social media. However, she took to Instagram to post a rare photo with her husband on June 2. In the pic, the lovebirds are seated side by side in fashionable ensembles. Nicki look incredible in her sheer outfit, which features a lacy, corset top and black pants. Meanwhile, Kenneth is in a camouflage shirt and black pants.

The lovebirds are also both blinged out in expensive-looking accessories, including necklaces and a watch for Kenneth and necklaces and bracelets for Nicki. “I could still go to my hood, they know my body is good,” Nicki captioned the photo, using a lyric from her song “Fractions.”

“Fractions” was one of the new songs that Nicki recorded and dropped on the re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. The lyrics reference the rapper’s life with Kenneth, as she raps, “I fell back, I had a baby you know, I did the mother thing, I did the wife thing, all that, yeah.”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty at a fashion show. (MEGA)

Nicki and Kenneth were married in October 2019, less than one year after they rekindled their relationship and started dating. The two had previously known each other as childhood friends when they were growing up. Nicki gave birth to the pair’s son in Sept. 2020.

After having the baby, Nicki took some time away from the spotlight. In February, this time was extended after her father was killed in a hit-and-run car crash. However, with the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty in May, she’s definitely back and better than ever! In recent weeks, Nicki has been quite active on social media, and fans are loving it.

Soon, they’ll get even more of an insight into Nicki’s personal life thanks to her upcoming documentary series on HBO Max. A release date for the doc has not been confirmed, but it promises to “explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.”