Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence 3 Months After Her Dad’s ‘Devastating’ Death

Nicki Minaj has spoken out for the first time since her father Robert was killed in a hit and run, saying it was the most ‘devastating loss’ of her life.

Nicki Minaj has broken her silence after her dad Robert Maraj tragically died. The 64-year-old was out for a walk on Long Island, New York on February 12 when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run. Nicki released a statement on her website on May 14, writing, “[Though] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the 38-year-old Grammy nominee wrote, amid the rerelease of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

She added, “May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed. … It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything.” HollywoodLife confirmed the sad news with Nassau County Police in New York back in February. Robert was transported to hospital in critical condition, and sadly passed away days later.

Cops later arrested Charles Polevich, who was allegedly behind the wheel when the incident occurred. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. Nicki’s mom Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million lawsuit against the driver the following month.

In Nicki’s letter, she also spoke about the impact of DMX‘s death, saying it “hit [her] like a ton of bricks”. She continued, “Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family.” The rapper was recently remembered not only as an incredible talent in the music industry, but also a loving father to his children at his April 24 memorial. The touching service, which was also streamed live on YouTube, came just a few weeks after DMX died at the age of 50 following a heart attack.