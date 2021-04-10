DMX Memorial: Yonkers Service, Date & More

The late rapper DMX will reportedly be honored in Yonkers, his New York hometown, after passing away of a heart attack. Here’s all the details we know.

DMX‘s hometown of Yonkers, New York, is looking to honor the late rapper. The city’s Mayor Mike Spano is welcoming the musician’s family to hold a memorial service, if they wish, according to TMZ. It comes just one day after the legendary rapper died on April 9 at the age of 50. He suffering a heart attack one week prior, and sadly never recovered. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” a rep for the musician said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.” Here’s everything we know about a possible memorial.

Will there be memorial for DMX?

A source told TMZ that were would be both a private and a public memorial for the rapper. The Yonkers mayor also told the outlet that he was in favor of DMX’s family holding the public service at the city’s largest outdoor venue, Yonkers Raceway. He added that he hopes to ease the burden on DMX’s family, and has offered them the grounds of the horse racing facility, which seats 7500 people. The venue is currently operating at 25 per cent capacity.

Where will the memorial be held?

Although TMZ reported that there has been talks the memorial will take place at Yonkers Raceway, a venue has not been confirmed.

When will the memorial take place?

The outlet reported that an official meeting will be held on April 12 to iron out details and set a date for the service in honor of DMX.

DMX suffered a heart attack at his New York home around 11pm on April 1, and was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, NY, where he was put in critical care. DMX’s attorney, Murray Richman, confirmed the sad news. “I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I’m not sure how it was induced and that he’s on life support,” he told ABC on April 3. Our thoughts are with DMX’s friends, family and fans.