Nicki Minaj Slays In Plunging Blue Top After Dropping Mixtape On Streaming Services — Pic

Nicki Minaj flexed in a seriously sexy jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a bikini underneath after her Instagram Live with Drake about her new mixtape, ‘Beam Me Up Scotty.’

The queen is back! Hours after releasing her highly-anticipated mixtape, Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram with a hot new look. Nicki, 38, rocked blue Fendi from head to toe for a night out and looked divine. Her outfit consisted of a logo-covered jumpsuit from the luxury brand that featured silk pockets over the stomach — and a seriously plunging top.

She left the neckline of the jumpsuit (which retails for $2690) unbuttoned to bare major skin, revealing a matching Fendi bikini top underneath. The “Anaconda” rapper paired the one-piece with bright blue sandals and a trendy Fendi bucket bag, also covered in the logo.

She completed the look with tons of diamonds, including a “Barbie” nameplate, and kept her pink and blonde hair up in an I Dream of Jeannie-esque ponytail. This is the second time this week that Nicki’s worn her favorite “Barbie” necklace. A previous Instagram photo showed the rapper wearing just the jewelry and a pink baseball cap printed with the word “icon.” Nicki only covered up with a thong as she posed in a salon chair.

It was the perfect accompaniment to her shocking (and sexy) post from May 10 announcing that a surprise was coming at the end of the week. Nicki was completely nude in the photo, in which she perched on the desk of her all-pink office while covering herself with heart-shaped fluffy pillows. She again wore diamonds and a pair of hot pink Crocs, causing the brand’s site to crash immediately!

The surprise was a new mixtape called Beam Me Up Scotty. Nicki reunited with Drake and Lil Wayne on the first track from the project, “Seeing Green,” much to fans’ delight. This is the first new music from Nicki since her June 2019 track “Megatron.”