Nicki Minaj Looks Like A True ‘Icon’ Wearing A Barbie Pink Hat & Thong Bikini Bottoms

Nicki Minaj is flaunting her post-baby body snap back, wearing just light pink thong bikini bottoms to promote her new music drop at midnight.

Barbz is back! Nicki Minaj became a first time mom on Sept. 30, 2020, and naturally reveled in the joys of motherhood in the months afterwards. But the rapper is returning to work with brand new music, and is showing that her body is looking as fierce as ever in new Instagram photos she shared on Thurs. May 13. She could be sitting in the salon chair in her home’s beauty room (of course she has one!) wearing nothing but light pink thong bikini bottoms and a pink hat that had the word “ICON” spelled out in white letters.

Nicki’s body looked incredible. She sat with her legs crossed and placed her arm across her chest to cover up her bare bosom. In a side photo, she lifted up her right hip to show that her bodacious booty is still looking fine. Nicki wore hair in long, straight extensions that nearly touched the hardwood floor, which looked perfect in the salon-like setting.

The “Tusa” rapper accessorized with a huge diamond pendant around her neck that read “Barbie.” She also added several diamond link-chain ankle bracelets as she went barefoot in the photos, showing off her bright white pedicure. Nicki also had diamond rings dripping off her right hand’s fingers.

Nicki teased her new music in the caption, writing “New music @ MIDNIGHT Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON’T MISS IT.” This will mark the rapper’s first release in 2021. She last appeared on a collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and producer Mike WiLL Made-It‘s “What That Speed Bout!?” in November 2020.

Onika first let it be known that she had new music dropping in a May 10 Instagram post that signaled a new era is coming for the 38-year-old married mom. She posed nude with two heart-shaped pink pillows covering up her body. She only wore a pair of bedazzled pink Crocs and captioned the post “F R I D A Y.”

Two days later came a hint that her new song might be called “Fractions.” She posed in a strapless yellow and orange tube minidress while squatting down and showing off her famed backside. Nicki donned the spring’s hottest shoe, the $930 Bottega Veneta Stretch Toe heels in yellow. She wrote in the caption, “Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action. I’m lbout to giv’em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line’em like FRACTIONS.” Sounds like she’d got some possible new bars!