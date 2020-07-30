Nicki Minaj gave her millions of fans another glimpse of her growing baby bump on the set of her new music video!

Lights, camera, action! Mother-to-be Nicki Minaj, 37, looked absolutely sensational when she posted a behind the scenes clip of her filming the video for “Move Ya Hips” with A$AP Ferg on Thursday, July 30. The “Beez In The Trap” rapper proudly showed off her bare baby bump in a multi-colored bikini as she lip synced her fierce verse on the upbeat track. Nicki, who is known for her colorful ensembles and wigs, did not disappoint in either department as she rocked a bright strawberry shortcake hairstyle, oversized pink and black shades and a blinged out “Queen” chain. Werk!

Nicki stunned everyone earlier this month when she announced her pregnancy. She joined in on a growing trend of celebs who revealed this type of baby news during quarantine. Others A-list stars who are expecting a bundle of joy include singer Katy Perry, model/actress Teyana Taylor, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and former Vanderpump Rules castmate Stassi Schroeder.

The Trinidad and Tobago native debuted her baby bump for the world to see in an absolutely stunning photo of her posted on July 20. She struck a sly smile at a side angle while cradling her belly in yet another ravishing bikini. Her wig game again was on point as she chose to sport a bright blonde version for the jaw-dropping photo. Notable names like Chance The Rapper, Normani and Christina Aguilera left her a ton of congratulatory words in the pic’s comments section.

She was spotted out days later after announcing the big news. Nicki was seen leaving her home in West Hollywood where she let her baby bump breathe in a casual outfit that was still a ton of fun to look at.

And she appears to be sparing no expense when it comes to her first child. She shared a couple of Instagram stories on July 27 that showed a bunch of stylish baby gear from the British brand Burberry that retailed at an estimated $1,200!