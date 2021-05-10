Nicki Minaj Covers Herself With Nothing But Pillows & Diamonds As She Teases Surprise For Fans This Week

Nicki Minaj took to social media to share two new eye-catching photos of herself posing in nothing but sunglasses and jewelry while surrounded by pink Chanel decor.

Nicki Minaj, 38, had her fans overjoyed on May 10 when she returned to social media to seemingly tease new music with new gorgeous photos. The rapper posed for two glorious snapshots that showed her wearing nothing but pink-framed sunglasses, pink Crocs, and various pieces of jewelry, including necklaces and bracelets, as she covered herself with two pink heart-shaped pillows. She was sitting on a white and pink desk and was surrounded by pink Chanel decor as a neon pink sign with her first name could be seen hanging up in the background in one of the photos. Check out the pics HERE!

Nicki also wore hoop earrings in the pics as some of her her long dark locks were tied up into a high ponytail. She hinted that the post was a part of something that’s going to be released on May 14 by writing “FRIDAY” alongside a fingers crossed emoji in the caption. Once she shared it, her fans couldn’t help but respond with excitement in the comments section.

“The queen is back,” one fan wrote while another gushed over how “good” she looked. A third called her “gorgeous” and a fourth revealed how much they “missed” her. Several others shared clapping and heart emojis.

Nicki’s latest teaser comes after she’s been pretty quiet on social media for a few months. The talented star welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty, 43, in Sept. Although she shared adorable pics of the bundle of joy back in Jan. and gushed about being a mom, she hasn’t released music since her 2018 album Queen, so her upcoming news is definitely something to look forward to!

When Nicki’s not working hard in her successful rap career, she’s making sure to spend time with those closest to her. She was recently spotted out on a rare date night with Kenneth in Malibu, CA. The couple kept close while walking outside of Nobu restaurant, where they enjoyed their dinner, and tried to keep a low-profile, especially Nicki, who wore sunglasses and kept her head down a lot of the time.