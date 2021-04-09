Nicki Minaj Keeps Close To Husband Kenneth Petty On Rare Public Date Night In Malibu — Pic

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty tried to keep a low profile as they enjoyed a rare date night to Nobu in Malibu.

Mom and Dad are finally getting out of the house! Nicki Minaj,38, and husband Kenneth Petty, 41, made a rare public appearance in Malibu on April 8, grabbing dinner at — where else? — the beloved celeb hotspot Nobu. The couple attempted to keep as low a profile as possible during their date night, with Nicki keeping her head down and shielding her face with a protective mask and oversized sunglasses.

The fact that she was wearing those sunglasses at night and purposefully draped her hair over her face didn’t help her blend in. The “Anaconda” rapper also rocked a blue and black fur coat over a white sweater and leggings. As they left the restaurant, Nicki and Kenneth clung together, Kenneth offering his wife his arm as they headed to their car — presumably back home to their baby boy, whose birth Nicki announced in October.

The couple are equally private when it comes to their son, whose name and birthdate still haven’t been revealed. Nicki shared the first photo of their little guy in January 2021, and he’s cute as a button. “Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” Nicki wrote, showing her son in a series of designer outfits. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

The “Chun-Li” rapper admitted in a December interview that Kenneth was “scared” to death when her water broke — at home, in bed. “I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back,” she said in a Twitter Q&A. “As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.’ He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”