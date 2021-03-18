Crocs Are The Hottest New Shoe Trend & You Can Shop This Pair With Over 168k Reviews For Under $50

There is a reason Crocs have a 5-star rating on Amazon & we’ve found the best crocs deal on Amazon that you can shop for right here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, it’s true — Crocs are still in. In fact, some of the biggest celebrities have been spotted wearing the rubber clog shoes for the past decade, like Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani. Some have even partnered with the Colorado-based footwear brand; Justin Bieber just launched his second Crocs collaboration on March 16, while Priyanka Chopra became a Crocs global ambassador in Jan. 2020. It won’t cost you the same price as a pair of Louboutins to hop on this celebrity footwear trend. We’ve found the best crocs deal on Amazon!

Grab yourself a pair of ‘Classic Clog’ Crocs here for $45.

For $45, you can snag Crocs’ “Classic Clog” shoes here. The “Classic Clog” is a unisex design made for both women and men, and is available in one of the widest range of shoe sizes we have ever seen: 4-19 in women, and 2-17 in men. There are just as many colors, too. These Crocs are available in classic black and white to coordinate with your sweats, and then there are more fun shades — like lilac, mint green, bubblegum pink, and baby blue — to complement your pastel outfits this spring.

They’re perfect for running errands in, too, since these shoes are extremely lightweight. Sometimes we need a break from those extra padded sneakers that end up weighing our feet down. Sure, you could wear a pair of flip-flops or slide sandals, but these Crocs offer benefits that those types of shoes do not: for instance, these Crocs offer a slight boost with heels that measure about 0.69 inches. The heel strap across the Crocs also locks your feet into place, to ensure that your shoes don’t fly off your feet. Also, how can you resist the adorable crocodile logo on the buttons of those heel straps?

The ventilation ports in these Crocs also make them ideal for a prolonged outing, since they assure that sweat has a chance to escape your shoes. You can cross out feet B.O. and sticky soles from your list of worries. Those holes also give you the opportunity to unleash your creativity! Buy a pack of fun shoe charms like these to stick into the ventilation ports. Tap into your inner child and walk around with rainbows, flowers, and hearts on your Crocs — why not? Or, you can buy Crocs’ official Jibbitz shoe charms here and add letters on your Crocs to spell out your name (the Crocs website is currently offering a buy four, get one Jibbitz shoe charm for free deal).

These Crocs are also ideal for the animal lovers who aren’t a fan of the fact that many sneakers are made of leather uppers. These Crocs are 100 percent synthetic and made of an ethylene-vinyl acetate sole.

These style of Crocs came out in 2002 and are still loved, which just goes to show that this is a great investment piece. While they’re a bit eclectic, the novelty of these unique shoes is what makes them timeless. Just look at the Amazon reviews section for these shoes as proof. There are over 160,000 reviews, and yet, these Crocs still have an impressive five-star rating (which is no easy feat on Amazon). For those who are still doubtful, one reviewer put it best: “I will admit, I once was a hater. I lived a hateful negative life where I truly despised this footwear. But recently I’ve made many drastic life changes and these shoes have helped me see the light. They have helped me to see the beauty of the world and give me the confidence to face whatever obstacles life may throw my way. I can now walk outside with confidence. These shoes, these marvelous shoes, help me to live my life to the fullest not only in style but with such comfort no amount of words can begin to describe.”