Drake Furious Over Nicki Minaj’s Latest ‘Diss’ Track? — His Surprising Reaction To ‘Barbie Dreams’
Nicki Minaj did some serious name checking on her new track ‘Barbie Dreams,’ where she dissed longtime pal Drake. We’ve got his surprising reaction.
Nicki Minaj did not hold back on her new track “Barbie Dreams” where she dissed ex Meek Mill, then name-checked tons of famous folks including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent and Fetty Wap. She even called out pal Drake not once but twice in two different verses. But the 31-year-old Toronto based singer isn’t pissed off. “Drake thinks it is hilarious that he got a shout out on Nicki’s new track. He is not mad or furious at all, he loves all of her new music,” a source close to the “God’s Plan” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
In “Barbie Dreams,” Nicki brings up Drizzy in the first verse, rapping “Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh*t/But I don’t know if the p***y wet or if he crying and sh*t.” In the second verse she disses his music, claiming to have wanted to have sex with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. until she got turned off by his love of Drake’s songs. “And I would’ve had Odell Beckham banging the cake.’Til I saw him hoppin’ out of cars dancing to Drake,” she rhymes. Ouch! Well, he did just mock Nicki’s “Fefe” collab with Tekashi 6ix9ine directly to her face in an adorable video so maybe this is just payback.