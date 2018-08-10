Drake Furious Over Nicki Minaj’s Latest ‘Diss’ Track? — His Surprising Reaction To ‘Barbie Dreams’

Nicki Minaj did some serious name checking on her new track ‘Barbie Dreams,’ where she dissed longtime pal Drake. We’ve got his surprising reaction.

Nicki Minaj did not hold back on her new track “Barbie Dreams” where she dissed ex Meek Mill, then name-checked tons of famous folks including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent and Fetty Wap. She even called out pal Drake not once but twice in two different verses. But the 31-year-old Toronto based singer isn’t pissed off. “Drake thinks it is hilarious that he got a shout out on Nicki’s new track. He is not mad or furious at all, he loves all of her new music,” a source close to the “God’s Plan” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has a lot of love and respect for Nicki and he thinks his mention and what she said about him on her ‘Barbie Dreams’ track was a lot nicer than what she said about Meek, Khaled or 50 who got it a lot worse than the playful teasing she gave him,” our insider adds. Nicki accused ex Meek of still sending her DM’s long after their romance died out, and dissed Fiddy claiming she wanted to have sex with him and all he wanted to do was talk.

In “Barbie Dreams,” Nicki brings up Drizzy in the first verse, rapping “Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh*t/But I don’t know if the p***y wet or if he crying and sh*t.” In the second verse she disses his music, claiming to have wanted to have sex with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. until she got turned off by his love of Drake’s songs. “And I would’ve had Odell Beckham banging the cake.’Til I saw him hoppin’ out of cars dancing to Drake,” she rhymes. Ouch! Well, he did just mock Nicki’s “Fefe” collab with Tekashi 6ix9ine directly to her face in an adorable video so maybe this is just payback.