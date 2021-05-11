Rihanna Stuns In Nearly Sheer Knitted Mini Dress While Doused In Body Oil — Sexy New Pics

Rihanna is glowing and ready for summer! She showed off how her Fenty Skin body oil made her arms and legs totally shine as she wore a sexy halter minidress.

Rihanna continues to be her best spokesmodel when it comes to her various beauty and fashion endeavors. This time she turned a spotlight on her Fenty Skin whipped body oil, which she showed off how incredibly it makes your skin shine thanks to a Tues. May 11 Instagram post. The 33-year-old shared three photos wearing a sexy off white crochet mini-dress. The racer-back style totally hugged her incredible curves, and the very short hemline allowed Rihanna to flaunt as much of her glowing legs as possible.

The “Work” singer was seen outdoors seated in a black chair with her legs crossed at the knee. In the first photo, she lifted up her left hip and looked down at her left thigh, as if she was making sure none of the body oil had come off on the leather seat. She ended up doing the same thing in the third photo, but instead inspecting her right side. In the process, she gave fans quite a sultry eyeful.

Rihanna accessorized perfectly for her simple yet sexy dress. She rocked sheer $930 Bottega Veneta Stretch Toe heels. The Savage X Fenty lingerie mogul added a series of mismatched bracelets to her left wrist, including a chunky gold number and a thinner turquoise band. They were prominently displayed, as Rihanna put her hands around her slim waist for one pose. The stunner wore her hair in short braids, to keep the focus on her curve-hugging dress and glowing skin.

RiRi wrote in the caption, “touch dat BUTTA baby. one thing bout #BUTTADROP, it’s gon give what’s its s’pose to gave!!! Drip ya skin in a hydrating, glossy, whipped body oil from @fentyskin that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts.” She added, “Also – she refillable! Available now at @sephora @bootsuk @harveynichols + fentyskin.com.” With as radiant as Rihanna’s skin looked in the photos, her body oil is bound to sell out fast.

Usually when Rihanna posts about her various products to her personal Instagram page, she’s met with fans bombarding her in the comments with questions about when she’s finally going to drop her follow up album to 2016’s Anti. But this time, her Navy was focused on how incredible their queen looked. User @ninistyle gushed, “That glowing skin! Yasss” while @razvii admitted, “Ok now I have to try it.” Fan @kanelk_k proclaimed, “I need 10 boxes” while @rosellarcelodin said of the photos, “This is beyond amazing.” RiRi really outdid herself when it came to making her fans aware of how amazing her whipped body oil will make their skin glow.