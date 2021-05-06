Rihanna’s Hair Makeover: Singer Debuts Short, Cropped Cut On Night Out — Before & After Pics

Rihanna stepped out for a night on the town in Santa Monica, where she showed off her brand new short hairdo! Check out the singer and fashion mogul’s bold new look!

Rihanna is rocking a bold new ‘do! The Savage X Fenty mogul, 33, was spotted heading out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on May 5, where she fashioned some fabulous threads and debuted her new haircut. The “Work” singer looked retro chic, wearing a pair of green and white, high-waisted trousers, a cropped white top, and a fabulous blue jacket with a long faux fur collar, and hints of green.

The ensemble was the perfect look for the star, who’s cropped, pixie cut was definitely a bold choice for the singer. Rihanna’s new ‘do framed her face perfectly, and featured a few wisps of hair around her forehead. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing Rihanna wearing her longer locks as of late, but this bold pixie cut is nothing new for the fashion and style icon.

Indeed, Rihanna has always been an incredible chameleon when it comes to her looks, and sometimes they go along with eras of her music. In 2008, Rihanna fashioned the pixie cut around the time she was working on her Rated R album, which debuted in 2009. The singer totally proved that she can rock any look that she sets her mind to, and fans have loved seeing her style evolve ever since.

In the years after Rihanna made her debut on the music scene in the mid 2000s, she’s wholly come into her own as an artist and fashion icon. The star has never been averse to trying new looks, fabrics, cuts and more, and every time she’s worked a new style, she’s pulled it off with her own brand of unique, subtle confidence and command. We’ve always loved seeing Rihanna go through different transformations and try different trends, and we cannot wait to see her work this new look or another in the future!