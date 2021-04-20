Rihanna Wears Completely Sheer Shirt With Silk Robe For Night Out — See The Fierce Look

Rihanna sported an incredible look while out to dinner with pals in Beverly Hills. She rocked a totally sheer black top and a gorgeous black silk robe. Check out her fabulous fashion statement!

Rihanna‘s fashion game has always been on point, and she didn’t disappoint when she stepped out for dinner with some friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on April 19, 2021! The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, was photographed sporting a unique look that she pulled off with total ease and confidence. Rihanna wore a stunning, intricately detailed black Hermès Japanese-inspired silk robe with a gorgeous pattern on the back. The design featured fans with beautiful portraits and scenes, which looked amazing on the garment.

Along with the beautiful robe, Rihanna also sported a totally sheer black top, which featured a scoop neckline. The “Needed Me” singer wore a pair of black sweat pants with her outfit, and a pair of Nike purple Dunks for her night on the town. Along with the whole ensemble, Rihanna accessorized with layers of necklaces, a pair of bold sunglasses, and a black face mask to keep herself and others safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rihanna has totally been slaying every single look that she’s sported as of late. In fact, whenever she’s stepped out for a night on the town, she’s basically turned the pavement into her own personal runway. Recently, it seems that Rihanna has been loving vintage looks, as evidenced by another night out and about that she shared with rumored beau A$AP Rocky.

The twosome was spotted out at Delilah’s in Los Angeles on April 12, where Riri wore a black mini dress with tassels at the hem. The flapper-style look was paired with a long, leather trench coat with, what appeared to be, a faux fur collar. It was definitely a bold statement, but Rihanna pulled it off as she always does: seamlessly!

Fans have loved seeing each new look that Rihanna has sported while out on the town. The singer and mogul has been rocking some amazing vintage threads, and her longtime admirers are all about it. We cannot wait to see what the beloved fashion icon wears next!