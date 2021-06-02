Matthew Perry’s Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Seen For The 1st Time Since He Ended Their Engagement — Pic

Molly Hurwitz was photographed without her engagement ring as she walked her dogs in Los Angeles, one day after Matthew Perry announced their split.

Molly Hurwitz, 29, didn’t let the headline-making news of her split from Matthew Perry, 51, stop her from taking care of her dogs on June 2. The literary manager was spotted walking her cute pooches in the Los Angeles, CA area just one day after the Friends star revealed they had ended their seven-month long engagement. She wore a purple and black plaid button-down shirt over a black top and denim shorts during the outing and added white sneakers with black stripes and a light pink headband to the look.

She was also noticeably not wearing an engagement ring but did wear a turquoise blue face mask as she held onto the leashes and what appeared to be a small paper bag to pick up the dogs’ droppings. Her long locks were pulled up into a high twisty bun and she appeared relaxed during the casual stroll.

Molly’s latest outing comes after Matthew, whom she became engaged to on Thanksgiving Day in 2020, revealed that that had broken up. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” he told PEOPLE on June 1.

Before the end of the engagement, Molly and Matthew made headlines several times during their two-year relationship. They began a romance in 2018 but weren’t photographed together until Nov. 2019 and tried to maintain a very private relationship most of the time. Matthew did, however, gush over Molly shortly after they decided to get married.

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” he told PEOPLE about the step they took.

Before the engagement, Matthew, who was recently in the spotlight for reuniting with co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the Friends reunion special on May 27, was romantically linked to various celebs over the years, including Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts, and Lizzy Caplan. Molly reportedly dated The Office star B.J. Novak.