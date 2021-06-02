Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, Holds Hands With Boyfriend Sam Hine In Sweet New Pics

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend, ‘GQ’ editor Sam Hine, were seen in rare photos taken amid a romantic outing in Manhattan.

Love is in the air in Manhattan, because Kamala Harris‘s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, and GQ senior associate editor Sam Hine, 27, were photographed holding hands through the city on May 31. As expected of a couple made up of a Parsons graduate and fashion journalist, Ella and Sam were of course rocking editorial-worthy looks for this romantic stroll (which you can see photos of here).

Ella Emhoff’s boyfriend Sam Hine (pictured above) is also known for hosting the GQ podcast “Corporate Lunch.” [Instagram/@samuelhine]

Ella wore a plain grey tee that she dressed up with a black bomber jacket adorned with patches, green-striped black pants, platform loafers and a brown bucket hat. As a final touch, she wore a custom beaded necklace that was a graduation present from Beepy Bella (a whimsical jewelry brand that celebrities like Madison Beer and Dua Lipa have been seen wearing). The brand even shared a photo of Ella rocking her necklace by Sam, which you can see on slide three of the photo carousel below:

Sam Hine and Ella Emhoff took a photo together (which is featured in the slideshow above) amid Ella’s graduation celebration. [Instagram/@beepybella]

Sam had a similar outfit layout: a plain brown sweater layered with a black jacket adorned with butterfly embroidery, which the style journalist paired with faded ripped jeans and Adidas shoes. Together, Ella and Sam looked undeniably cool.

Although this romance is fresh, Ella (who is the daughter of Kamala’s husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff) and Sam have been pictured together here and there in NYC. They attended a dinner together to celebrate poet Okoyomon at 21st Street’s Creator House on May 8, and were also seen holding hands in NYC’s West Village neighborhood in March. They first sparked romance rumors after reportedly dining together at Dr. Clark, a restaurant in NYC’s Chinatown neighborhood, in February of 2021 (per Artnet).

It makes sense that Ella has struck up a relationship with a fashion expert from GQ — like her well-dressed beau, Ella’s calling is in fashion. She graduated from Parsons School of Design in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in textile design, with a specialization in knitwear. Ella has certainly made her mark as one of the most fashion-forward family members associated with the White House, which is recognition that she earned when she showed up to the presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat (as you can see above).