Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 21, Makes NYFW Debut In Yellow Tie-Dye Top – See Pics

Ella Emhoff proved to be a fashion force at her V.P. stepmom Kamala Harris inauguration. Now she’s made her NYFW debut in a stylish yellow top during a panel discussion.

Ella Emhoff is once again turning heads with her amazing style. The 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, recently signed with the prestigious NYC agency IMG Models, and has officially made her New York Fashion Week debut. While she didn’t walk a runway, Ella taped an in-person panel discussion for Proenza Schouler’s designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, and her yellow and black tie-dyed top showed why she’s on her way to becoming a fashion icon. You can see the look in photos here.

Ella donned a short-sleeved yellow t-shirt with black and white tie-dye panels across it. She paired it with black wide legged trousers and a pair of sneakers. The Parsons School of Design student wore her short hair in voluminous natural curls, yet kept her makeup very simple. She accessorized with two gold necklaces of different lengths with pendants.

Ella Emhoff’s stylish Miu Miu crystal embellished coat was the talk of the Jan. 20 2021 presidential inauguration. Photo credit: AP.

Ella was part of New York Fashion Week: The Talks, a fashion-related cultural conversation which taped on Feb. 15. The Proenza Schouler portion will air on Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m EST., while on the NYFW website it is billed as “In Conversation with Proenza Schouler & SPECIAL GUEST.” Hmm…looks like that special guest could be Ella!

The design student became an overnight fashion darling at Kamala’s V.P. inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20, when she wore a tan Miu Miu tartan coat with copper and orange crystal-encrusted shoulders embellishments. The long jacket also included a large, white pilgrim collar with scalloped edging.

Ella’s look was so chic that just over a week later on Jan. 28, she signed with prestigious NYC based IMG Models, which also reps supermodels including Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid. Not only does she have her own unique look, Ella also designs. She has a line of knitwear and her signature knit pants are dropping for sale on Feb. 17. Ella is the daughter of Kamala’s husband Doug Emhoff, 56, who is the first U.S. Second Gentleman.