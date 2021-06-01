Exclusive Interview

Niecy Nash Reveals What Pride Really Means To Her 1 Year After Marrying Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash Pride Interview
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Niecy Nash Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Arrivals, The Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2019
Claws star Niecy Nash had cause for double celebration while vacationing in Mexico. The 48-year-old actress, who is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 11, also discovered her hit TNT show Claws has been renewed for a third season. Nicey was at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun with her family when she heard about the renewal news on July 2. During the trip the star was seen acting up on the beach, while parading her curvaceous figures in a bright orange ensemble. She was joined by her parents, three kids, husband Jay Tucker and her actress “sister” Kellee Stewart, of the NBC series Midnight Texas. Niecy and her family also spent an afternoon on a yacht snorkeling at Isla Mujeres and swimming with dolphins during the trip and was even surprised with a Walk of Fame-themed chocolate cake handcrafted by the resort’s pastry chef, Gerardo Rosas.  At the end of her trip Nicey celebrated Claws being renewed for a third season over dinner in nearby Playa Del Carmen at the trendy Sonora Grill Prime.  EDITORS NOTE: Resort: Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach. 02 Jul 2018 Pictured: Claws star Niecy Nash spotted on vacation at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun, Mexico, on July 2, 2018. EDITORS NOTE: Resort: Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach. Photo credit: Karla Ruiz/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA248019_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Niecy Nash 51st NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2020 Wearing Chiara Boni
Niecy Nash poses at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, in Beverly Hills, Calif 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Reporter

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Niecy Nash as she celebrates her very first Pride Month nearly one year after marrying singer/songwriter Jessica Betts.

Niecy Nash has been an ally to the LGBTQ community long before she tied the knot with Jessica Betts  in August 2020. So as the Emmy Award-nominated star approaches her very first Pride Month since marrying the singer/songwriter, HollywoodLife caught up EXCLUSIVELY with Niecy to find out what Pride means to her.

“Being comfortable in your skin,” the Masked Singer host said. “I think it means being unapologetic about who you are in celebrating.” Niecy and Jessica said their “I do’s” in a secret wedding surrounded by their closest friends and family. Before their wedding day, Niecy had never publicly revealed that she was in a relationship with Jessica or that she was romantically interested in women.

While many often celebrate Pride at the famed Los Angeles Pride parade things changed this past year with the pandemic as everybody has done their part to help flatten the curve. “We don’t have any plans yet but I would like to [celebrate Pride],” Niecy said. “It’s still a little bit tricky with COVID. I don’t know what we will have access to, but I would love to celebrate.”

As we previously reported, it’s only been nine months since the comedian and the Chicago native walked down the aisle, and Niecy’s three adult children (Dominic, Donielle, and Dia) already “love” their new step parent.

“Yeah, I mean, I did not know it was going to go this well, but they really, really like her,” Niecy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the relationship between her wife and kids. “We’ve all traveled on vacation together and they just think that she’s the coolest thing.”

The mom of three said her children get along with Jessica “amazing” and added, “Matter of fact, my youngest has a date to come over. They’re going to record music later today. She’s not coming to see me. They love her.” The lovebirds first connected in 2015 through social media and eventually met in person three years later when Jessica guest starred as a bartender on the set of Niecy’s TNT series Claws.