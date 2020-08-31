Jessica Betts: 5 Things To Know About Niecy Nash’s New Wife After Surprise Wedding

Niecy Nash surprised fans by getting married again, and to a woman. We’ve got five things to know about the comedian’s new wife, singer Jessica Betts.

Niecy Nash had one heck of a coming out, announcing on Aug. 31 that she had wed singer Jessica Betts. The 50-year-old comedian had been married twice — to men — and had announced her split from husband Jay Tucker after eight years of marriage just 10 months ago, in Oct. 2019. Niecy and Jessica both shared the same wedding photo to their social media, showing Niecy in a strapless, figure hugging mermaid style gown, while holding her bouquet in the air in celebration. She held hands with Jessica, who looked stylish in an off-white vest and slacks, with a white shirt and olive tie.

Niecy seems to have even taken Jessica’s last name, writing in the caption of her post, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts.” Niecy’s last name originally came from her 13 year marriage to Don Nash, which ended in 2007. Jessica wrote in her wedding photo caption, “I got a whole Wife.” We’ve got five things to know about Jessica.

1. Jessica gave a hint that she and Niecy were extra close in Feb. 2020. Before Niecy’s divorce from Jay was finalized in March 2020, Jessica shared a super sexy photo of the actress to her Instagram page wearing just black underwear and no top. “Happy Birthday to a Real One. @niecynash1 #Nicenails,” Jessica captioned the Feb. 23, 2020 photo. The ladies had known each other since at least Aug. 2018, as Jessica shared an Instagram video on the set of Niecy’s TNT show Claws singing along to one of Jessica’s songs.

2. Jessica won Missy Elliot’s 2005 music competition reality show. She came out triumphant on Missy Elliott’s: Road to Stardom, with her gorgeous soulful voice winning praise week after week from the judges.

3. Jessica didn’t have a lot of role models growing up in Chicago. “I grew up on the south side of Chicago. I was inspired by drug dealers and prostitutes. Those were the people around me who I thought were successful because they were living a better life,” she explained in episode one of Road to Stardom.

4. Jessica originally wanted to become a professional basketball player when she was growing up. She decided to pursue a career as a singer instead, after she sang the National Anthem at a high school championship game, according to Discogs.com.

5. Jessica has been featured on several movie soundtracks. She sang “Get Up” on the Big Momma’s House soundtrack from the 2000 comedy. She also recorded a version of “That Old Black Magic,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 1999 Sarah Michelle Gellar romantic fantasy Simply Irresistible.